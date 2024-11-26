As it’s rightly said, India is not for beginners because nothing can prepare you for what you might find here. At every nook and cranny, the place and its people will leave you astounded with something completely unimaginable. For instance, imagine that you’re a traditional Indian groom who’s in the middle of your marriage ceremonies. It’s your big day – but a thief attempts to steal the spotlight and some money from you. What would you do?



Well, this groom from the Uttar Pradesh was very clear about his priorities –

The video was shared by a journalist on social media platform X, who explained the concerning yet humorous ordeal of the groom in UP’s Meerut city. Loosely translated, the groom was on horseback, wearing a heavy money garland. Just then, a thief found the opportunity to pull out some banknotes from the garland and speeded away with it on his small carrier truck. The groom, however, left the marriage ceremonies midway and chased after him [apparently on a bike]. The groom climbed onto the vehicle and jumped inside through the window. When the thief tried to stop the truck and run away, he caught and thrashed him.

Donning a garland full of notes while seated on a horse are some popular wedding practices in Indian weddings, celebrated with much pomp and fervour. But for this groom, the day became truly memorable with high-octane action and a gripping chase sequence – like straight out of a film.

X users, like always, came up with their creative reactions to the incredible incident-

Finally some entertainment on otherwise gloomy day. Meerut is cultural capital of India for a reason. https://t.co/KxBTGXxnO1 — Gregor Shamsa (@gulaab_ali_) November 25, 2024

@Uppolice कृपया ये जरूर जांच करें कि इस व्यक्ति ने ऐसी कमांडो ट्रेनिंग पाई कहा से, ये एक आम आदमी के बस का काम नहीं है — Ashutosh Bajpai (@a_bajpai05) November 25, 2024

Kick-3 Salman bhai next script 😄 https://t.co/fHwGAqtja3 — Prasanna Chitnis (@PrasannaCh59330) November 26, 2024

not sure if I should laugh or cry for this video for state of affairs in UP.. https://t.co/cin2CsQjkG — Dhanasekar C (@abbasmamu) November 25, 2024

दूल्हा जेम्स बॉन्ड निकला — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) November 25, 2024

Groom is under cover agent 😨 nice — Ravi (@ravildhpb) November 25, 2024

On another note, did you know that the Reserve Bank Of India has made regular appeals to the public to avoid using banknotes for “making garlands, decorating pandals and places of worship or for showering on personalities in social events, etc.” through their press releases. Such practices deface the notes and harm their usability over time.



But the catch is that there’s no clear-cut provision for regulating such careless use of banknotes under the Banking Regulation Act (1949) or the RBI Act (1934) to check or prevent such misuse of currency notes. However, also given that thieves are getting more creative by the day, discontinuing it perhaps is a better idea.



