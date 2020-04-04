Because of the lockdown, our days have started merging into each other, and sometimes it's tough to keep a check.
Fox 8 in Cleveland, USA, has decided to help people with that.
In a funny segment, aptly named What Day Is It, it is actually telling the viewers about that.
Fox 8 News in Cleveland has never given any fucks since I’ve been alive https://t.co/yE64d5X76B— Tony (@bonytuss) April 4, 2020
The segment has a 12-second-long jingle, after which anchor Todd Meany enters and gives viewers the necessary information.
And of course, has been a topic of discussion since then.
and that’s on cleveland’s own fox 8 news https://t.co/zl8nCYF2p7— dani p (@tropicalxdani) April 3, 2020
no really though what day is it? thank you cleveland’s own, fox 8 😍 i like wkyc better kinda doe 😳😳😳— barbs4bernie2020 💖💅🏼 (@hoe4serotonin) April 2, 2020
I miss living in Cleveland for many reasons. Fox 8 is one of those. https://t.co/F3bnj12kZz— Sara Foos (@MrsCoachFoos) April 4, 2020
Bruh that's life for an introvert during any free period of time.— Jordan 🧢 (@JordanDsGaming) April 3, 2020
I don't know why I'm laughing so much at this, but it worked.— TK: Locally sourced organic awoos (@WolfPupTK) April 3, 2020
yeah tbh i thought it was both wednesday and thursday today at the same time— tired macaroni (@pipelinksss) April 3, 2020
This is genius dude I don’t even care— angelo (@angeelio) April 3, 2020
This is both incredibly stupid, and currently would be very helpful for me— J. Michael Moncus🌹 (@hangedman1984) April 3, 2020
It’s actually pretty funny lmao— CryptoNewman (@CryptoNewman) April 3, 2020