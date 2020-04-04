Because of the lockdown, our days have started merging into each other, and sometimes it's tough to keep a check.

Fox 8 in Cleveland, USA, has decided to help people with that.

In a funny segment, aptly named What Day Is It, it is actually telling the viewers about that.

The segment has a 12-second-long jingle, after which anchor Todd Meany enters and gives viewers the necessary information. 

And of course, has been a topic of discussion since then.

This is just news channels adapting to the current neeeds.

Oh, by the way, today is Saturday.