Because of the lockdown, our days have started merging into each other, and sometimes it's tough to keep a check.

Fox 8 in Cleveland, USA, has decided to help people with that.

In a funny segment, aptly named What Day Is It, it is actually telling the viewers about that.

Fox 8 News in Cleveland has never given any fucks since I’ve been alive https://t.co/yE64d5X76B — Tony (@bonytuss) April 4, 2020

The segment has a 12-second-long jingle, after which anchor Todd Meany enters and gives viewers the necessary information.

And of course, has been a topic of discussion since then.

and that’s on cleveland’s own fox 8 news https://t.co/zl8nCYF2p7 — dani p (@tropicalxdani) April 3, 2020

no really though what day is it? thank you cleveland’s own, fox 8 😍 i like wkyc better kinda doe 😳😳😳 — barbs4bernie2020 💖💅🏼 (@hoe4serotonin) April 2, 2020

I miss living in Cleveland for many reasons. Fox 8 is one of those. https://t.co/F3bnj12kZz — Sara Foos (@MrsCoachFoos) April 4, 2020

Bruh that's life for an introvert during any free period of time. — Jordan 🧢 (@JordanDsGaming) April 3, 2020

I don't know why I'm laughing so much at this, but it worked. — TK: Locally sourced organic awoos (@WolfPupTK) April 3, 2020

yeah tbh i thought it was both wednesday and thursday today at the same time — tired macaroni (@pipelinksss) April 3, 2020

This is genius dude I don’t even care — angelo (@angeelio) April 3, 2020

This is both incredibly stupid, and currently would be very helpful for me — J. Michael Moncus🌹 (@hangedman1984) April 3, 2020

It’s actually pretty funny lmao — CryptoNewman (@CryptoNewman) April 3, 2020