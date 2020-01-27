Life was great until, I stumbled upon a Reddit thread of useless inventions. Naturally, when I came across something this mind-boggling, I couldn't stop myself from sharing it with all of you. 

On that note, here are some of the most unnecessary inventions that will definitely make you question their existence. 

1. Really? What's the point?

OneStash Pants™️ from r/UnnecessaryInventions

2. Oh well, how does this even qualify as an invention?

THE SUSHI SHADES from r/UnnecessaryInventions

3. A classic example of a failed invention. 

The Laundry Chair from r/UnnecessaryInventions

4. Ohkay... I am speechless. What the hell is this even called?

O boi from r/UnnecessaryInventions

5. You'll definitely need glasses after using this useless invention. 

In the past week since Christmas I have watched 80 hours of content thanks to this. from r/UnnecessaryInventions

6. No, thanks! I'd still prefer eating biscuits with my hand.

Perfect unuseful creation from r/UnnecessaryInventions

7. The world would have been a better place without this invention.

The Nuggies Necklace! from r/UnnecessaryInventions

8. Good concept. Bad execution. 

If you stink, grab the Dual-Odorant from r/UnnecessaryInventions

9. Is this for real?

The Cellphone Crapper Catcher!! from r/UnnecessaryInventions

10. Definitely can't unsee this.

Bang Brows. from r/UnnecessaryInventions

11. I have lost all hope after seeing this. Sigh!

Found this gem in the wild at Big Lots from r/UnnecessaryInventions

12. Crocs gloves? Really? Why?

Does this make me a real artist now? from r/UnnecessaryInventions

13. Who even came up with this idea?

Keyboard meet Jeanboard from r/UnnecessaryInventions

14. No! I don't intend on looking like a clown in public.

This looks stupid tbh. from r/UnnecessaryInventions

15. Seriously! How is this even practical?

For people that are always hungry from r/UnnecessaryInventions

16. How is diet water any different from normal water?

An alternative to that unhealthy normal water. from r/UnnecessaryInventions

17. Doughnut flavoured chips? Are you freaking kidding me?

Doughnut flavored potato chips from r/UnnecessaryInventions

18. No shoes at all >Shoes without soles

Incognito Kicks, need I say more? from r/UnnecessaryInventions

19. And, why do you even need to charge a fork in the first place?

When you tryna eat but you forgot to charge your fork smh 🤦🏻‍♂️ from r/UnnecessaryInventions

20. This invention was really unnecessary. 

This chain saw from r/UnnecessaryInventions

21. Highly impractical, to say the least. 

These gigantic UNO cards from r/UnnecessaryInventions

22. Heels on wheels? Please stop!

Wheels for your Heels from r/UnnecessaryInventions

Which useless invention did you like the most?