While the wit and overall brilliance of Varun Grover is well-documented - be it in screenwriting or penning poems of resistance - what we don't get to see enough of his stand-up comedy. He's got flawless delivery and keen observation, and lucky for us, he's out with another bit on YouTube, talking about the Kunal Kamra flight incident, bureaucratic drudgery, and of course, his notorious kaagaz.

Let's start with Kamra, shall we?

Samuel L. Jackson would be proud of this zinger.

Grover wants us all to know he's sick of all the kaagaz jokes floating around.

Watch the full video below!

The only bad thing about this was that it was too short!