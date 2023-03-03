Malgudi Days is one of the most loved Indian television shows of our time. The simplicity and humor of the show was gold (and the thing about gold is, it stays gold). So when Twitter user @ramkid posted their veterinary doctor’s leave of absence note, neither they nor us, could look past how very Malgudi Days the note is.
It seems like @ramkid‘s vet would truly fit right into the Malgudi Days universe. And, only a desi person can really understand why or how!
Here’s the tweet where Ramakrishna Desiraju has described the leave note in the best way possible.
And here’s how the internet has reacted to the nostalgic tweet.
Bachpan yaad aa gaya.
