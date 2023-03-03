Malgudi Days is one of the most loved Indian television shows of our time. The simplicity and humor of the show was gold (and the thing about gold is, it stays gold). So when Twitter user @ramkid posted their veterinary doctor’s leave of absence note, neither they nor us, could look past how very Malgudi Days the note is.

Credit: Condé Nast Traveller

ADVERTISEMENT It seems like @ramkid‘s vet would truly fit right into the Malgudi Days universe. And, only a desi person can really understand why or how!

Credit: Twitter

Here’s the tweet where Ramakrishna Desiraju has described the leave note in the best way possible.

My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a re-usable sign like he does, and taking the day off. pic.twitter.com/wUs8WxwJOI — Ramki (@ramkid) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

And here’s how the internet has reacted to the nostalgic tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT The one and only Dr.Vishwas Rao. — Ramki (@ramkid) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Well spotted. — Ramki (@ramkid) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

He’s saving trees — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ha ha, at least he is diligent about updating it — Sambitesh Dash (@dadua_daku) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Reminds me of the days I spent studying in Calcutta (now Kolkata). The stock reply at any local establishment was “Aaj ke hobe na, kaal aashbo” (please pardon any grammatical errors, this was the gist 🙏). Roughly translated as: “Can’t be done today, please come back tomorrow” 😅 — shishirvyas (@shishirvyas) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT I already like him even though I don’t know him at all — Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

He might appreciate a chalkboard as a gift, was thinking.



I have met docs who do this too…somehow, most of them have been so incredibly sweet and even shy, but really good at what they do. — oddservations (@AnandaRay17) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Sustainable solution and its laudable — Saradaa Devi (@BangResi) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Reminds me of any child on a school morning, "only five more minutes"🤭 — Shehzad Ahmed (@shezahmed1) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

He truly loves the environment. Save paper save trees — Adnan Attarwala (@adnanattarwala) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT I like that he re-uses! — Tweety Dey (@deypriti) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

A Gandhian. Even I use rescued scraps of paper to death before passing them on to the kabaadi — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bachpan yaad aa gaya.