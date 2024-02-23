One of the fondest memories that most desis grow up with is the gully cricket they played as kids. From considering the bounce of the ball to pooling in money together to buy a bougie one, it seems as though, gully cricket has been a foundational leisure activity for most Indian kids. This is why a Twitter conversation about how expensive the balls by brands such as Vicky, Guru, Stumper and Cosco have become is so bitter-sweet and nostalgic.
Twitter user @pjparties started the conversation by pointing out how expensive the Vicky cricket ball has become. Apparently, there was a time when the ball cost ₹30, but now it’s worth ₹90!
So of course, this was bound to spark a discourse. While some people brought up how Reynolds pens haven’t become all that expensive, others talked about how other brands of cricket balls have become quite expensive. Take a look:
Still 60 at our place— Lazball (@khtr_nak) February 22, 2024
This is just 50% up in last 8 years— Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) February 22, 2024
sounds fine to me
Cosco is 49 😂.. a mere 24 ₹ increase in 10 years.. but yes inflation is way higher but not for cricket balls lol— Benjay Amber (@utd_maverick) February 23, 2024
The last time I played back when I was in school, got it for 25 rs. What the hell is happening man 🤨— Subrat Kumar Pradhan (@tech_subrat) February 22, 2024
We used to buy it for 5 rs or something— Ajay (@Ajaychennai2) February 22, 2024
It was 25 when I started buying it !!— Ali Asgar (@AliAsga1) February 23, 2024
Qarizma one 20rs and Khushi one 15rs
Cosco costed 30rs Cosco Champion 35rs and Wilson 50-60rs now all are double thier price ..
30rs to 90rs 🥺— Krishna Kumar (@iKrishnaKk) February 22, 2024
kya baat kar rahe ho ?! 40rs ki to milti thi— Anubhav (@anubhavs_twt) February 22, 2024
Was 25 rupees when I last bought it in 2007— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) February 22, 2024
Good ol’ days I guess.