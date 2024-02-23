One of the fondest memories that most desis grow up with is the gully cricket they played as kids. From considering the bounce of the ball to pooling in money together to buy a bougie one, it seems as though, gully cricket has been a foundational leisure activity for most Indian kids. This is why a Twitter conversation about how expensive the balls by brands such as Vicky, Guru, Stumper and Cosco have become is so bitter-sweet and nostalgic.