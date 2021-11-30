Do we eat to live or live to eat? Well, we got an answer to this in an incident where the love for food was absurdly carried to crazy new heights.

Guests at a wedding in Maharashtra's Thane, continued to eat dishes despite the marriage hall behind them blazing into flames. The video of two men relishing their food being unbothered about the devastating fire in the backdrop has now gone viral.

The men appeared to be torn, but they chose to stay in their seats, watch the fire behind him, and relish their food. Even the ruckus in the background couldn't make these guys give up on the 'shaadi ka khaana'.

Looking at their Dilemma, Twitter is in splits. 

The event occurred on Sunday evening at Ansari marriage hall, and was apparently caused by firecrackers. Fortunately, no one was hurt as a result of the incident.