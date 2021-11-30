Do we eat to live or live to eat? Well, we got an answer to this in an incident where the love for food was absurdly carried to crazy new heights.

Guests at a wedding in Maharashtra's Thane, continued to eat dishes despite the marriage hall behind them blazing into flames. The video of two men relishing their food being unbothered about the devastating fire in the backdrop has now gone viral.

Wedding pandal catches fire. The guest is torn between checking it out and gobbling the delicious meal.#bhiwandi

pic.twitter.com/X2w28yKbRi — Musab Qazi (@musab1) November 29, 2021

The men appeared to be torn, but they chose to stay in their seats, watch the fire behind him, and relish their food. Even the ruckus in the background couldn't make these guys give up on the 'shaadi ka khaana'.

Looking at their Dilemma, Twitter is in splits.

That's the way it should be. Won't cause a stampede atleast and food also doesn't get wasted. — Gurdeep Singh (@FollowGurdeep) November 30, 2021

In their frame of mind....maybe something else is being cooked let it roast while we eat out our fill🤣🤣 — Dominic Stadlin Wankhar (@DominicStadlin) November 29, 2021

I mean, the food does look tasty... — Dabiru Vishesh (@DabiruVishesh) November 29, 2021

😬😬 have you ever been in this situation where you can't miss the food... — techlogs (@sangal_a) November 29, 2021

The event occurred on Sunday evening at Ansari marriage hall, and was apparently caused by firecrackers. Fortunately, no one was hurt as a result of the incident.