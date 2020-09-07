I have a cycle, which I keep in my garage. I hold the handles and walk when parking (if you want to call it that). STILL, I manage to fuck it up sometimes.
Cycles are disproportionate man. It's not my fault.
So this particular video of a man nicely getting his car out of a tricky spot (an understatement) is just...WHAT THE FUCK?
That’s Malayalee confidence for you. #Parking pic.twitter.com/3NF4aah83m— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) September 6, 2020
Firstly, see where it was parked. I wouldn't park my body in such a place.
Secondly, notice how the guy is just so casual about the whole thing. He enters the car, talks a bit on the phone, almost gets the vehicle trip on either side, but manages not to - and boom, he goes.
The internet, mighty impressed but also a bit stressed, had some stuff to say about this man.
Devammey! He totally deserves that humongous vehicle.... https://t.co/Gnq5gc2A8u— Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) September 6, 2020
Grand Salute 👏👏👏 #Parking https://t.co/6mAt11Oo97— Aniket Khambayatkar (@Aniket_UK269) September 6, 2020
Some good skills for parking😂🤣@anandmahindra https://t.co/rw6JoHHkei— Tarun Sharma (@tarun0196) September 7, 2020
Anyone with parallel parking anxiety ? https://t.co/PDEziiDmyD— shreyank shetty (@ShettyShreyank) September 6, 2020
I shiverr putting the reverse gear on a regular road. But he.....🥵🤯🙏 https://t.co/5AYheAz5t7— Sarthak Jain (@sabsarthak) September 6, 2020
More curious to see how did he manage to park the car. 😬 https://t.co/VKaVBiR8vN— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2020
Impressive! I am also curious to see how he parked there in the first place :) https://t.co/up0gJPYiSB— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) September 6, 2020
My anxiety went 📈 https://t.co/Yq4JKu1Gvu— Anagha (@anaghaashok23) September 6, 2020
Give this man an award https://t.co/jjknQjbQbv— Anish Shyadligeri (@AShyadligeri) September 6, 2020
I would legit have a breakdown https://t.co/htQj2HczaR— Anshumanth (@mstpstmodernway) September 6, 2020