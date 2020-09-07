I have a cycle, which I keep in my garage. I hold the handles and walk when parking (if you want to call it that). STILL, I manage to fuck it up sometimes.

Cycles are disproportionate man. It's not my fault.

So this particular video of a man nicely getting his car out of a tricky spot (an understatement) is just...WHAT THE FUCK?

Firstly, see where it was parked. I wouldn't park my body in such a place. 

Secondly, notice how the guy is just so casual about the whole thing. He enters the car, talks a bit on the phone, almost gets the vehicle trip on either side, but manages not to - and boom, he goes.

The internet, mighty impressed but also a bit stressed, had some stuff to say about this man.

I can't walk this well. 