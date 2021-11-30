It's no secret that many people want their wedding festivities to be unique and memorable. However, experiments don't always work out. 

Like it happened for a couple, whose video of attempting, and failing, to do a grand entry on a JCB crane, has gone viral on social media. 

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting on a sofa being hosted by a crane. The two are waving to their guests, when suddenly, the crane shifts and bends, and the two end up falling and crashing through the table kept below, even as the guest look over in shock. 

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in sharing the video and commenting on it: 

While it's not clear where the wedding was taking place, the groom can be seen getting up in the end, and hopefully, the couple was not grievously injured. 