It's no secret that many people want their wedding festivities to be unique and memorable. However, experiments don't always work out.

Like it happened for a couple, whose video of attempting, and failing, to do a grand entry on a JCB crane, has gone viral on social media.

JCB waala bhool gaya ki usey shaadi ka kaam mila hai…#viaWA pic.twitter.com/dQwSgJTxpP — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) November 29, 2021

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting on a sofa being hosted by a crane. The two are waving to their guests, when suddenly, the crane shifts and bends, and the two end up falling and crashing through the table kept below, even as the guest look over in shock.

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in sharing the video and commenting on it:

Not sure when or where this was shot, but don't use backhoe loader (aka JCB) in #wedding.#Viral https://t.co/5H6T5fYYcZ pic.twitter.com/qhIOrqJwsN — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 29, 2021

Wedding Reception. JCB driver incidentally forgot that it is a photo shoot👆 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/GFdrwawz7A — Shivani Bagel (@BagelShivani) November 29, 2021

OMG .. but who asked to do these stunts on a special day?!😂 https://t.co/0e5xm3R4vP — Kalpana Dravid 🇮🇳 (@kalpanadravid) November 30, 2021

Shaadi ka drama is same across the globe not just Delhi weddings



😜😊JCB वाला भूल गया शादी में आया है... pic.twitter.com/bfmV4EKFhg — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@arjunbirsahi) November 29, 2021

Experiment me to sab hota hai bhai😀 https://t.co/94Xrpvi6bI — sharvan singh Bhati (@sharvansinghBh2) November 30, 2021

Not only in India, I guess wedding ceremonies are bizarre around the world! https://t.co/Fd2wyVpV0w — kirti30 (कीर्ति, کیرتی)🌻 (@kirti305) November 30, 2021

When the JCB guy had to wait 20 mins for the Tandoori Butter roti and when the basket finally arrive it was looted enroute by the pointy shoes wearing ladke waale pic.twitter.com/N2fNEl2fdb — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2021

While it's not clear where the wedding was taking place, the groom can be seen getting up in the end, and hopefully, the couple was not grievously injured.