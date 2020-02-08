In today's WTF News, a video of a man dressed as a furry black bear, aimlessly running on the runway of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad has gone viral.
Yup, you heard that right folks, they needed alive scare-bear, chasing after the langoors in order to shoo them away.
#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
Well, maybe the airport authorities just wanted the langoors to be safe considering they were around the runway and it's a better gesture than opting for animal cruelty.
Netizens can't "bear" to not crack up at this scare-bear incident:
We Indian are so Jugaadu 🤣🤣🤣— Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) February 7, 2020
How does one scare away two big bears, who have held more than a billion people ransom?— Panpompur (@theotherdemon02) February 7, 2020
Motabhai ko hi bol dete..Kaay ku costume pe kharcha karaya..— Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) February 7, 2020
ye kaam rahul gandhi ko dedo..Mask lagane ki zarurat b nahi padegi😂😂😂— Parody राहुलेन्द्र आलूबली 3.0 (@0Parody) February 7, 2020
Well, hats off to the airport officials of Ahmedabad for coming up with a harmless and creative way to deal with unwanted animals. And shout out to the person in the bear costume for going above and beyond during his duty calls.