In today's WTF News, a video of a man dressed as a furry black bear, aimlessly running on the runway of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad has gone viral.

Turns out, the man wearing a bear costume was one of the airport officials in Ahmedabad who was trying to scare away the langoors from the premises, according to the Airport Security of India.

Yup, you heard that right folks, they needed alive scare-bear, chasing after the langoors in order to shoo them away.

#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Well, maybe the airport authorities just wanted the langoors to be safe considering they were around the runway and it's a better gesture than opting for animal cruelty.

Netizens can't "bear" to not crack up at this scare-bear incident:

#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

We Indian are so Jugaadu 🤣🤣🤣 — Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) February 7, 2020

Scaring them away is way better than hurting, poisoning or shooting at them. — Ramkumar Shukla 🗺️ (@RamShukla_) February 7, 2020

How does one scare away two big bears, who have held more than a billion people ransom? — Panpompur (@theotherdemon02) February 7, 2020

Motabhai ko hi bol dete..Kaay ku costume pe kharcha karaya.. — Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) February 7, 2020

ye kaam rahul gandhi ko dedo..Mask lagane ki zarurat b nahi padegi😂😂😂 — Parody राहुलेन्द्र आलूबली 3.0 (@0Parody) February 7, 2020

Gujrat Model😂😂 — Partibha Singh 💙🇮🇳 (@Partibha_Singh) February 7, 2020

Well, hats off to the airport officials of Ahmedabad for coming up with a harmless and creative way to deal with unwanted animals. And shout out to the person in the bear costume for going above and beyond during his duty calls.