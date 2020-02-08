In today's WTF News, a video of a man dressed as a furry black bear, aimlessly running on the runway of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad has gone viral.  

Source: Sakshi Post

Turns out, the man wearing a bear costume was one of the airport officials in Ahmedabad who was trying to scare away the langoors from the premises, according to the Airport Security of India. 

Source: Ahmadabad Mirror

Yup, you heard that right folks, they needed alive scare-bear, chasing after the langoors in order to shoo them away. 

Well, maybe the airport authorities just wanted the langoors to be safe considering they were around the runway and it's a better gesture than opting for animal cruelty. 

Source: Sott

Netizens can't "bear" to not crack up at this scare-bear incident: 

Well, hats off to the airport officials of Ahmedabad for coming up with a harmless and creative way to deal with unwanted animals. And shout out to the person in the bear costume for going above and beyond during his duty calls.  