Indian flights are an experience in themselves. Ask Kunal Kamra. Lol JK. I mean, if you have travelled in them, you know what I am talking about. Anyhow, I can guarantee you that no matter what you have seen, you have never seen this- a couple of pigeons flying around inside the cabin of a GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight.

Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is going viral @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ogkhRgMiGP — satish jha. (@satishjha) February 29, 2020

Quite obviously, Twitter weighed in on the situation and as usual, them people on the internet were so damn funny.

Do what I want, when I want, where I want 👊pic.twitter.com/7pYHCbj5sa — Woolwich Pigeon (@WoolwichPigeon) February 29, 2020

Kunal Kamra after seeing that even a pigeon is allowed in but not him pic.twitter.com/2w06fPnAUI — Anoop Chathoth (@AnoopChathoth) February 29, 2020

This is literally "bird flying" in the giant bird!!!!

Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!!#GoAir "pigeon" on board!!! pic.twitter.com/M0khjmKFSK — Rakesh Bhagat (@RakeshB36568801) February 29, 2020

Even a pigeon can fly around in aeroplane but not Kunal Kamra. 😂 #kunalkamra — Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) February 29, 2020

@kunalkamra88 ki aatma hai yeh 🤣🤣🤣 — DimDew (@dimpy_dewan) February 29, 2020

Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is going viral @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ogkhRgMiGP — satish jha. (@satishjha) February 29, 2020

Thanks #GoAir for decoding the 90s hit song "Kabootar Ja Ja Ja"



Now the Nation knows the modus operandi of pigeon while conveying messages from one place to another.



Lets hope #KunalKamra be in next flight with the piegon so that he will get more and more stuff. pic.twitter.com/FuxGnzi16C — BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) February 29, 2020

A Pigeon is getting ride in the flight but Kunal Kamra didn't. #kunalkamra @HardeepSPuri

Is Kunal is more dangerous than a Pigeon in flight? — Pratik Raj (@rajkcsn) February 29, 2020

The nation wants to know why did @kunalkamra88 send pigeon in flight? So they can shit on arnab goswami? Is he trying to make arnab double shitty? — Jason (@Jason83583703) February 29, 2020

Yet again, two stray pigeons from the Ddhoklaa-Land, got themselves in a place, where they're not supposed to be. https://t.co/xGBWQhgVrx — 100rabh 🛑 (@100rabh100nu) February 29, 2020

lazy ass pigeons go fly on your own — Saurabh (@BunbitaOhoho) February 29, 2020

GutarGoAir — Labracadabrador (@_Thanoswasright) February 29, 2020

Flight within a flight... This is inception level $hit — आदर्श बालक (@adarshhbalak) February 29, 2020

Ah, the things you see on Indian flights.