Indian flights are an experience in themselves. Ask Kunal Kamra. Lol JK. I mean, if you have travelled in them, you know what I am talking about. Anyhow, I can guarantee you that no matter what you have seen, you have never seen this- a couple of pigeons flying around inside the cabin of a GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight.

Quite obviously, Twitter weighed in on the situation and as usual, them people on the internet were so damn funny. 

Ah, the things you see on Indian flights. 