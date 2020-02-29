Indian flights are an experience in themselves. Ask Kunal Kamra. Lol JK. I mean, if you have travelled in them, you know what I am talking about. Anyhow, I can guarantee you that no matter what you have seen, you have never seen this- a couple of pigeons flying around inside the cabin of a GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight.
Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is going viral @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ogkhRgMiGP— satish jha. (@satishjha) February 29, 2020
Quite obviously, Twitter weighed in on the situation and as usual, them people on the internet were so damn funny.
Do what I want, when I want, where I want 👊pic.twitter.com/7pYHCbj5sa— Woolwich Pigeon (@WoolwichPigeon) February 29, 2020
Kunal Kamra after seeing that even a pigeon is allowed in but not him pic.twitter.com/2w06fPnAUI— Anoop Chathoth (@AnoopChathoth) February 29, 2020
This is literally "bird flying" in the giant bird!!!!— Rakesh Bhagat (@RakeshB36568801) February 29, 2020
Flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur..held up for 30 mins!!#GoAir "pigeon" on board!!! pic.twitter.com/M0khjmKFSK
Even a pigeon can fly around in aeroplane but not Kunal Kamra. 😂 #kunalkamra— Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) February 29, 2020
Thanks #GoAir for decoding the 90s hit song "Kabootar Ja Ja Ja"— BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) February 29, 2020
Now the Nation knows the modus operandi of pigeon while conveying messages from one place to another.
Lets hope #KunalKamra be in next flight with the piegon so that he will get more and more stuff. pic.twitter.com/FuxGnzi16C
A Pigeon is getting ride in the flight but Kunal Kamra didn't. #kunalkamra @HardeepSPuri— Pratik Raj (@rajkcsn) February 29, 2020
Is Kunal is more dangerous than a Pigeon in flight?
The nation wants to know why did @kunalkamra88 send pigeon in flight? So they can shit on arnab goswami? Is he trying to make arnab double shitty?— Jason (@Jason83583703) February 29, 2020
Yet again, two stray pigeons from the Ddhoklaa-Land, got themselves in a place, where they're not supposed to be. https://t.co/xGBWQhgVrx— 100rabh 🛑 (@100rabh100nu) February 29, 2020
lazy ass pigeons go fly on your own— Saurabh (@BunbitaOhoho) February 29, 2020
Flight within a flight... This is inception level $hit— आदर्श बालक (@adarshhbalak) February 29, 2020
Ah, the things you see on Indian flights.