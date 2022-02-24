Raise your hands if you get awestruck by your mothers every day!

I think we found the cutest moment of the year! Watch how this mother bumps into her son at work, who is a reporter.

Have a look, and you won't stop playing on loop:

Reporter @MylesHarrisTV being interrupted by his mother is my new favorite moment. “Hi baby!” pic.twitter.com/LO7kfwvBgA — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 23, 2022

In the video, we see journalist Myles Harris from ABC 6, who is interrupted by his mother in the middle of the road. The conversation between the two of them was captured on camera and has gone viral.

The video has garnered more than 1 million views and 42K likes. Here's what the interesting conversation was all about:

It's my mom, hold on.

Hi baby! (the mother said excitedly).

I'm trying to work right now, and you're over here calling my phone. This is D’Angelo, you can say Hi.

Don’t be holding up traffic. You got cars behind you.

People cannot stop gushing over this hilarious interaction between the mother and her son. This is precious, and we totally agree!



This is everything!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Bernadette Bernstein (@BernadetteBerns) February 24, 2022

This is such peak mom. Love it! — Coy Ferrell 🗒📷 (@CoyFerrellFT) February 23, 2022

Oh Lord!!! I watched this like a million times. So proud of both of them. Mama’s love, son’s respect. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Yaytunday (@yettyplus1) February 24, 2022

Epic! ALWAYS mama’s baby! She’s so proud of you — Robin Mann - Realtor (@ourmann) February 24, 2022

"alrigggggght" 😂😭😭



I watched this wayyyyyy to many times!!! 🤣🤣

D'Angelo is literally in stitches! 😂😭🤣🤣 — BellaSignatures (@nikkybanks) February 23, 2022

That was the best! And I love his mama…that is exactly what I would have done to my son. ❤️❤️❤️ — Calamity4jane 🌊📚😷💉🌷 (@Debbie4Truth) February 24, 2022

This is gold. Thank you! — Tony Little | drtonylittle.eth (@DrTonyLittle) February 24, 2022

I miss hearing my mom say that — Nuno (@SynQNuno) February 23, 2022

Love this! Reminds me of when I used to take lunch to my son when he worked at Target during high school and college. He was a bit embarrassed till the other kids said, "Man, I wish my mom would bring me lunch!" — Annette Johnson (@amjohnson53) February 23, 2022

She’s got a right to be proud. You saw how he introduced D’Angelo? Manners matter. Good job Mom. — April Marie (@aprilnotinparis) February 23, 2022

His body language!! He turns into a kid! But Mom!!! So cute!! — 🇵🇷🇺🇸Liberal Puerto Rican🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@fralvarado114) February 23, 2022

This is great!! 🤣🤣 — Brett Smith (@NotBRoll) February 23, 2022

Awww proud mom moment. I love this!❤️🤣 — nursekort🎀🏈🏈🏈 (@nursekort) February 24, 2022

Playing this on loop!

