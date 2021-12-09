You know what's not ending in 2021? Our love for 'cutting chai'. And this nail artist just proved it.

Nail art has become widely popular & people create some incredible art with it. The latest edition of which is going viral now, where you can use your nails as chai ki channi (tea strainer).

Don't believe me? Watch it yourself.

The video was posted by @ilysmnail on Instagram, who is a creative nail art blogger. So far, the clip has garnered more than 30k likes and 625k plus views.

No matter how it looks, desis are loving this nail art. As you can see, she has actually poured a cup of tea with her nails.

Here's what people had to say about it.

Will you use this nail art sieve? Let us know in the comment section.