It’s 2023, the entire world has caught up to the fact that South Asians are living life right. For instance, a decade or so ago, most white folks couldn’t help but make fun of how Indians use bidets and not toilet paper. But today, everyone knows how useful bidets are! And this tweet by comedian and actor Vir Das talking about how much he misses the jet spray more than his home in the US is proof.

Flying home tomorrow after a month in America. I miss my house, I miss my bed, I miss my friends, but most of all… pic.twitter.com/dl4cico6HP — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 3, 2023

And here’s how other desis have responded to the video.

Yup I know the feeling! When selecting hotels I always check whether the hotels photos specifically have this or not else I don’t even book that hotel! This should be a selectable option on hotel websites. @makemytrip @YatraOfficial can you help? — Vilakshan Jakhu (@vjakhu) June 4, 2023

Virdas bhai mera tweet hi retweet kar dete https://t.co/V7ffbTzplX — Rishabh (@jokebazz) June 4, 2023

Aah, your ‘private jet’! 😉 — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी 🇮🇳 (@akshayerathi) June 4, 2023

This is important 😅 — Abheesh Dokras (@abheeshdokras) June 4, 2023

Yaha pe bhi hain Costco mein milta hain detachable. Har jagah apne saath leke jaiye. Mujhe call karte main hi mangawa deta. — Joshydgr8 (@joshydgr8) June 4, 2023

You know they have portable ones that you can take with you. Game changers! — Naman Joshi (@namanjoshi) June 4, 2023

Bhai , it is just for $15 . And installation experience of a toddler is needed. 😊 — umar farooq (@farru1061) June 4, 2023

If you need a place with bathrooms that have these during your weekend in Pittsburgh…just know you have one 😂

All jokes aside, excited to see you when you come to Pittsburgh! First ever live show and I’m so grateful you picked the burgh! — Gladson Sam (@gladsonsam) June 4, 2023

use of toilet rolls in phoren vs use of water in india ,latter is much more hygenic — Dinesh Malhotra (@DineshM050990) June 4, 2023

Yes!!! We moved from India to London recently and these were no 1 on the list to install in the bathroom. — Heather Gupta (@heathergupta) June 4, 2023

The first thing I installed in my apartment at Columbus, Ohio — Saikat Mandal (@imsaikat19) June 4, 2023

I have many American friends who are using bidet now. Before they were surprised to see how we Indians never use paper and now they agree that its more hygienic using water — Inji (@DInjeet) June 3, 2023

They dont sell bidets in the states ? — 😎 (@Mr_crazyhead) June 4, 2023

I am on my way to America and already missing that 🤣🤣 — kashmiri_pandit (@vishal_ganjoo) June 3, 2023

This thing – and a lota – helps save 27000 trees a day to make toilet paper, so India has a great green foot (ass:) print! — Szdir9 (@szdir) June 4, 2023

Every desi person’s top priority.