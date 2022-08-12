Time has come to a full circle. We tell you how. So, earlier people would prefer simple analogue watch to know the time. Then we were introduced to smartwatches which boast of presenting everything on our wrist. Heart rate? Check. Time to stand? Check. Time to drink water? Check. Mails? Check. And more. Now, most of us are shifting back to analogue watches 'coz humko simple life chahiye without being loaded with too much information.

A watch ad which has gone viral on Twitter talks about exactly what we are trying to say.

A Twitter user, @sammillencramer, posted a photo of the advertisement on the micro-blogging platform in which we can see an analogue wrist watch being presented on a billboard. The tagline of the ad goes like, "Know the time without seeing you have 1,249 unanswered emails."

Check the tweet here:

Hats off to Adsum & Timex on this. pic.twitter.com/1pUtg5fGfB — Sam (@sammillencramer) August 9, 2022

Twitterati have various things to say about the ad. Let's check their reactions here:

@bizzybarney @RonenEngler2 Maybe time to get rid of the Apple watches... — Heather Mahalik (@HeatherMahalik) August 10, 2022

Always a loyalist to traditional watches. A smart watch is something that I’ll never buy in my lifetime. — S (@SugunaDew) August 10, 2022

I ditched the Apple watch a couple years ago because it was adding virtually nothing positive to my life. Just stress from notification after notification… And I turned most of them off! — Patrick (@RVA4n6) August 10, 2022

The reason why I don’t want a smartwatch. Not knowing is bliss.

- @chriokee

Finally, a way to tell the time without getting a dose of anxiety — Johan (@theJomapi) August 10, 2022

Yeah. This is perfect. Exactly why I’d never wear a smartwatch — Joe Welstead 😴 (@JoeWelstead) August 10, 2022

Yeah, now this is a great piece of OOH 👏🏾 — Mr FromAdToZPodcast🎙 (@elveezy1610) August 10, 2022

As we drown in surplus uninvited #information,

we yearn for information that is simple and streamlined.



Love this. https://t.co/i3NrAtStqh — Mithu Storoni MD PhD (@MithuStoroni) August 11, 2022

Could literally not agree more. https://t.co/ZAqThgvgNk — Neil Briscoe (@neilmbriscoe) August 10, 2022

I've been wearing watches since I was in 1st grade. I will never wear a smartwatch. Period.

- @CDjajapranata

Holy shit! 😅 i shifted from apple watch to timex analog for exactly this reason! @timex https://t.co/9Zd0QHWTBA — Talha Naveed Ghauri 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@Saensdaan) August 10, 2022

This is why I love my analog watch… no I don’t need to stand up or breathe lol (sic).

- @KushumPengg

Watch is for time only not for other nautanki https://t.co/l7MpwcrgCa — Power rangers FC (@secularowaisi) August 11, 2022

Going out on a limb and saying, i'll never own a smart watch. https://t.co/hW73NMrVry — Capple Whaite (@loscarapple) August 10, 2022

So, what do you think of their branding? Yay or nay? We can surely say that with such message, this minimalistic advertising took the cake already. 'Coz we definitely don't need to know the time to breathe. LOL!