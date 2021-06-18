The best things in life happen unexpectedly. Like these people who became brand ambassadors of water for the entire world unknowingly.

1. When Ronaldo chose water over Coca Cola during his Euro 2020 press conference.

His action went viral and cost Coca Cola $4 billion of its market value at the time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of a kind 😂 pic.twitter.com/8vkdt7elDz — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 14, 2021

2. When Amrita Rao offered water in one of her movies, Vivah, she surely didn't know it would go viral 15 years later.

3. When there is water shortage in the Gokuldham Society and water flows uncontrollably over Bapuji in an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

4. When Kelleth Cuthbert's pictures in the background of celebrity red carpet photos at 2019 Golden Globes went viral on the internet.

please take a second to recognize the true hero of the #goldenglobes red carpet: the fiji water girl. pic.twitter.com/dzsrLntCjl — 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 (@QuinnKeaney) January 7, 2019

5. When Yuzvendra Chahal was seen lazing next to a couple of water bottles at the boundary during India Sri Lanka match in 2019.

Water tanker mafias in the city be like pic.twitter.com/pJ7kU5U5B3 — AmeyK (@bellyandabs) July 6, 2019

6. When a picture of English footballer Danny Drinkwater drinking water during match break went viral.

Who would have thought we'd have water ambassadors. Btw, just a friendly reminder to stay hydrated.