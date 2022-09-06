If you were one of those desi kids, who were ignored for guests-waale vidaai ke paise, while they headed back to their homes, then this is definitely for you.

You might have come across this one already and some of you'll be like, 'yeh to humne dekha hua hai', toh kya hua? phir se dekhlo....it's pure ENTERTAINMENT and will surely make your day.

I am talking about this old video of Pakistani girl, Fatima, who complains to her mom about guests' money she didn't get but claims to deserve.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @Mirage_gurrl, little Fatima can be seen arguing with mom over money in the cutest way possible. The video begins with her mother taunting the girl as she says, "Oho, maharani sahiba yahan jhule le rahi hain, beta mehmaan aate jaate hain toh thoda sa maa ke sath kaam kara lia kar..." And the bubble bursts!

Fatima replies, "Mumma ji maine nahin karna mehmaano ka kaam, aapke bete ko paise deke gaye hain toh isi se kaam karayein." While the mother still defends the guests, the girl be like:

Kya zamaana aa gaya hai! Do bachche hain toh dono ko paise dein. Ek ko paise deke fariq ho gaye.

- Fatima

And when Fatima gets to know that her mother spent the whole money that she got in her early childhood, the girl goes like "aapne mera paisa loot lia". Fatima refers her mother to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother and current PM Shehbaz Sharif along with politician daughter Maryam Nawaz.

To know what happens next, watch the video here:

Mummy kaha hai mere paise jo Rishtedaar de kar gaye 😒 pic.twitter.com/XgNwcmRTw5 — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) September 5, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to this "siyasi" bachchi ki baatein:

Yeh waala epic hai. 🤣🤣 — Stree (@Chivas_Desi) September 5, 2022

Voice, language and selection of words 😂😂😂😂 — Vipin Mohan Singh (@vipinmohansingh) September 6, 2022

Juhle lo juhle... Sweetheart 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DVi6RIghq7 — Tipu Sultan (टीपू) 🇮🇳 (@Tipus_Sword) September 6, 2022

This happened to me when I was 9 years old. Never ever kept money in gullak after that (sic).

- @pamposh_herPoet

I support this innocent girl. All parents must answer her questions. #ISupportFatima https://t.co/VLSy0K8lbL — Bikram Singh (@BikramPostPB) September 6, 2022

Best thing on SM today for me. 😂 🤣 https://t.co/befZOzqq5P — ‏سمیت Malhotra (@sumeetmalhotra_) September 5, 2022

Well, Fatima is right! Guests are cruel sometimes. Mom? Where's my money? *sobs*