Who doesn't want to chill? We all would happily escape to an exquisite location by the pool to relax and have the time of our lives. But, guess what? It's not just us 'hoomans' who want to chill; our dogs crave that 'me-time' too. And consider this viral tweet as the ultimate proof of what I just said.
Guard dog duty… #dogs pic.twitter.com/DqzT4k2A2t— AGuyandAGolden (@aguyandagolden) May 21, 2022
Dogs also get tired of receiving an overdose of affection all the time. They need some space.
My roommates dog Ellie never moved when I came https://t.co/wVfCy6DFSF busy tanning 😎 pic.twitter.com/eqbwSgqvKs— Dave (@DimndDave1) May 21, 2022
I have one too. This is literally right now as I came across this tweet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gxiL7NTZ4N— Kls 🇺🇸 (@klsparkles) May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
The funniest part is the signboard. It is flashing a scary "Beware of Dog" message in dark red while the guard dog is asleep and so contented in his own world. Probably having a gala time!
I worked with a guy who had 3 Goldie’s and always said they made great watch dogs, he meant they’d watch someone walk right out of the house with all his stuff 😂— An Madrín 🇮🇪🦮🍺🇺🇦 (@ElaineM94541524) May 23, 2022
I can see my dog doing this. Fun fact: my dog wags her tail and gets so excited when strangers come to the door (delivery ppl). A guard dog she is not.— peaceful patriot 🇺🇦 (@shanenof4) May 22, 2022
The Guard Dog is currently Off-Duty🤣— AmigaBoing.net Blog (@AmigaBoing) May 21, 2022
Yeah. I have a guard dog like that.... pic.twitter.com/mO3zJugNDI— 🍺CommodoreLad🍺 (@CommodoreLad) May 21, 2022
Let’s be having you pic.twitter.com/6r0fzDeXtH— Undercover (@BrissyTim) May 22, 2022
Hahahaha Kawhi all day “protecting” us— Brit R. (@brittanypi) May 22, 2022
Not a surprise that we are all in love with this video. It is so hilarious. It is so cute!
Beware of the dog - he will steal your lounger if left unattended.— Ruth (@Ruth26078984) May 22, 2022
This dog 🐕 is living the lifestyles of the rich and chilling— AirAriesEduardo (@AirAriesEduardo) May 22, 2022
Does your pet love its personal space too? What's your pet's 'me-time' story?