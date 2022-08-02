In all honesty, Biryani isn't a meal, it's a feeling. If the white and orange grains of rice embellished on your plate was the only way in which you saw Biryani then today I'm gonna show you a whole new avatar of the scrumptious dish.

As Hyderabad receive a heavy downpour recently which led to excessive waterlogging, a Twitter user shared a video in which two degchis of Biryani are dramatically swimming across the flooded streets outside Adiba Hotel.

A strong independent biryani that needs no man pic.twitter.com/KQhnJOMfKv — Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese) July 30, 2022

This is no short of a never-seen-before visual. Could you take your eyes off the resilience of the degchis? Despite the incessant thunderstorms, they refuse to surrender.

You know those breathtaking gorgeous female leads in movies who are eventually also shown to be ballsy and independent, increasing their appeal to you ten folds? Same vibe.

Twitter has perhaps found a new meme template and we're here for it.

This is going to be my energy this semester. https://t.co/HqbmTBtE4I — pishi (@pishtieee) August 1, 2022

The হাঁড়ি (handi) is trying to be Atmanirbhar....😂 https://t.co/0UbZ11ZUbA — Sovan Das (@SovanDa63781703) August 1, 2022

my dear biryani, you know my address. https://t.co/1xClPnZGOq — Nazrana G Yousufzai (@Nazranausufzai) July 31, 2022

These pots of biryani would've conquered Constantinople by themselves. Amazing resiliency https://t.co/Mfbs8tYbVF — Kamran M. Riaz (@kr156) July 31, 2022

Biryani when the customer tries to add ketchup in it https://t.co/n7NRhZIwST — Saumya (@5SaumyaS) July 31, 2022

Omg did someone manage to save the biryani from becoming a soggy mess? I need to know. https://t.co/xp5RnXKi7h — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) July 31, 2022

Lmao! Not biryani on a voyage by itself. 💀 https://t.co/qAxwgEiBPa — Prince (@trulyprince17) July 31, 2022

Food delivery services are going wild. https://t.co/lJaT5K2GE5 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 31, 2022

Last time I saw someone this tough was Bahubali.