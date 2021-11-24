We all want Fawad Khan, but all we get to deal with is Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, whose confusion during a press conference has left the internet thoroughly amused.

Yeah, in a video that is going viral now, he refers to garlic as adrak, which are two very different things we use while cooking.

"Garlic is adrak," information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021

Mr. Chaudhry was talking about the prices of onion and garlic and suddenly shifted to adrak. People even tried to correct him by saying, it's lehsun, but he was 'convinced' that garlic is adrak.

Now, this couldn't go unnoticed, and here's how netizens are reacting to it.

Mis- information minister — Sunil Totade (@TotadeSunil) November 23, 2021

Fawad Chaudhary is national entertainer. — TheProfessor🇮🇳 (@LostCase17) November 23, 2021

Garlic aur Adrak dono naraaz ho gaye — Sunny1101 (@Sunny11011) November 23, 2021

Lahsun and certain prefixes are unparliamentary 😂 — Ajit Singh (@singh_ajeet) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile Garlic .. somewhere in parallel universe.. pic.twitter.com/mz7wFuk2lx — D (@dharmeshtwits) November 23, 2021

Minister of too much information 😂 https://t.co/8GlC5zmX5Z — Jauhar Syed (@Jauharss009) November 23, 2021

All males are the same 🤷🏻‍♀️ podina Lene bhejo Tou dhanya le atay Hain, adrak Lene bhejo Tou lehsun 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Uneeza Qureshi (@UneezaQureshi) November 24, 2021

Aise waise toh nahin banaya inko INFORMATION MINISTER..

kuch sochke hee toh banaya hoga — Arun (@InnerTrip) November 23, 2021

It is not unusual to get confused between garlic and ginger. A lot of people get confused. — Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) November 23, 2021

Garlic = Lahsun

Ginger = Adrak — Hrishit Chouhan (@Hrishit_C) November 24, 2021

He is right actually.

Garlic is adrak.

Ginger is lahsun.

Onion is mirchi.

Chilly is pyaaz. — Rohit 🕉♎🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@_IamRPd) November 23, 2021

Bandar ko waise bhi adrak ka nahi pata hota — Ex Prof-e-Associate @ University-e-Hahaward (@Nitin93363262) November 23, 2021

Kaunsi school se ayaa hai fawaad.... — R C Zakaas (@ChunaZakaas) November 24, 2021

he knew its Lehsun - very bad of you to send raw agents to make him say adrak — Sumo (@Sumo_1973) November 23, 2021

Gin is ginger. — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) November 23, 2021

Just to be clear, garlic is lehsun, okay?