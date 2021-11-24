We all want Fawad Khan, but all we get to deal with is Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, whose confusion during a press conference has left the internet thoroughly amused.

Yeah, in a video that is going viral now, he refers to garlic as adrak, which are two very different things we use while cooking. 

Mr. Chaudhry was talking about the prices of onion and garlic and suddenly shifted to adrak. People even tried to correct him by saying, it's lehsun, but he was 'convinced' that garlic is adrak.

Now, this couldn't go unnoticed, and here's how netizens are reacting to it. 

Just to be clear, garlic is lehsun, okay?