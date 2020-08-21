While the pandemic has taken over all of our lives, it has also made all of us highly accustomed to working from home (WFH).

Sure, WFH has a lot of advantages. But, it also has completely blurred the boundaries between our personal and professional lives.

So, political satirist and illustrator Vinu Joseph created a video that perfectly depicts all the struggles we face while working from home.

Whether it's eating while working or cooking, it seamlessly captures all those everyday actions we have mastered while working on our laptops or having a conference call.

This video truly touched every employee's heart without fail. (Ask us)

We are not crying, you are.

You can watch the entire video here :

