Washington Sundar's name has been everywhere over the last few days, and for good reason. He's made the country proud with an invaluable score of 62 with the bat, not to mention that epic 'no-look' six. 

But as thrilled as most people are, there's one person who wasn't as impressed with Sundar's showing - his dad. 

In fact, father M Sundar told IANS,

I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less.

People on Twitter couldn't help but hilariously compare him to the classic Indian parent who's never satisfied. 

Some thing's never change, huh?