Washington Sundar's name has been everywhere over the last few days, and for good reason. He's made the country proud with an invaluable score of 62 with the bat, not to mention that epic 'no-look' six.

But as thrilled as most people are, there's one person who wasn't as impressed with Sundar's showing - his dad.

Play the knock of your career on foreign soil, earn the love and respect of the entire nation.



Indian parent: pic.twitter.com/pu7EJdfaC6 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 18, 2021

In fact, father M Sundar told IANS,

I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less.

People on Twitter couldn't help but hilariously compare him to the classic Indian parent who's never satisfied.

Washington Sundar's father expected a century from him. This is the same kind of expectations we always have from Rohit Sharma. Just imagine the pressure.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar's father is as typical Indian father as there is one. https://t.co/SyT0TAqHl6 — Hale Muduka (@Ashtaa_vakra) January 17, 2021

Typical brown parents!! 🤣🤣 — suwalG (@uzumaki232323) January 18, 2021

Indian Parents 😭😭😭😭🙏🏻 — Dr Khushboo 🪄 (@khushbookadri) January 18, 2021

We indians r not surprised with father's reaction 😂😂😂... Even if u get 98 marks they will react in a way saying why not 100..... Most of us know that — Neon man is pro😁 (@PalankarPradeep) January 18, 2021

Some thing's never change, huh?