Every year on Vijayadashmi, Ramlila programmes are organised throughout the country. They draw massive crowds and are quite entertaining.
Today, however, Ramlilas are in the news for a very different reason. An old video of an actor playing Raavan doing Bhangra is going viral as we speak.
Kra lao Punjab vich Ramayan🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3MxQZQhjM— ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) October 13, 2021
It is funny, isn't it? Also, very very cute! And don't worry, you and I are not the only ones to think so.
i love north indians https://t.co/K6KrjHGbMy— srushti (@srushtispace) October 16, 2021
first we get lit then raavan https://t.co/loaCCuEVSD— 🕊 its all relative (@rovarski) October 16, 2021
Raavan dancing at Mitra da naa chalda 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/XgU1hT3gZ4— Chelsea FC Fan 🤔 (@OfSuspensions) October 15, 2021
This made my day well :) https://t.co/nXe49K38hz— Pulkit (@pulkitrathi28) October 14, 2021
Sending Prabhu Deva over. Let Ravan be truly represented by the Makkal's MJ. https://t.co/uw9K10rfbL— BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) October 14, 2021
Best thing I’ve seen today😂😂 https://t.co/v688TZV81g— Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) October 14, 2021
It's quite normal in rural areas. I still remember that in my childhood late 90's my village was doing Ramayan every year and to entertain people Hanuman Ji was doing some tricks or Ravan and Ram ji had some funny punchlines. And those jhankis in between the episodes.— Broken Soul (@DeadpoolKaPapa) October 13, 2021
This is awesome!