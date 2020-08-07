In today’s edition of anything can be a meme, the newest viral sensation to fall into the lap of desi netizens is something called ‘BINOD’.
Born out of a video by YouTuber Slayy Point, the meme started out as a commentary on the banality of comments in general — with one comment by a certain Binod Tharu simply being “BINOD”.
But it soon turned into a viral trend, where several desis went around commenting on videos simply with a ‘Binod’.
Comment section nowadays#binod #binodarmy pic.twitter.com/OCx5zuKaVv— muaviyapathetic (@muaviyapathetic) August 7, 2020
After conquering YouTube, ‘Binod’ has made its way into the comments section of Instagram and a top trend on twitter. And is now a viral meme that’s just about everywhere.
Why #binod why ? pic.twitter.com/hJKMiZtoGp— Anonymous (@theshitposter_) August 6, 2020
Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020
#binod keeps trending on twitter ,,— आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020
and his name on rest social media.
Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10
Everyone thinking who the hell #binod is?? pic.twitter.com/NKiwNGPfoM— Shreya Singh (@Shreya_Singh5) August 7, 2020
Meanwhile #binod after seeing this trend pic.twitter.com/CLQcxV3pa5— मयंक 🌋 (@memes_walaaa__) August 6, 2020
The Guy whose name is #binod right now pic.twitter.com/nWKJ5bLlq7— R A G H U (@iamraaghuu) August 7, 2020
Me seeing #binod trending: pic.twitter.com/dnuthGMLSA— Confettis&love (@TheDivaaaaaa) August 6, 2020
Boys named #binod entering school be like pic.twitter.com/w7grzgdxpc— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) August 7, 2020
We live in a society where ;#BINOD pic.twitter.com/j3WzjDWNc9— 😎soubhagyam🇮🇳 (@i_soubhagya) August 6, 2020
#binod— Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) August 7, 2020
Binod after seeing his popularity: pic.twitter.com/znRs2AyxXH
#binod is now trending on Twitter*— H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) August 6, 2020
Le memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/6nNIXLApoi
FIXED IT!!! #binod pic.twitter.com/VP0QQuKCN9— HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 6, 2020
#binod trending on twitter— Haunted Memer 👻 (@HauntedMemer) August 6, 2020
* Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/A2ub6KBokK
#binod— Robin🚩 🇮🇳🚩 (@robinn_2003) August 7, 2020
click on the picture 👇 pic.twitter.com/qvy2sRbeki
#binod— Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) August 7, 2020
Click for full image pic.twitter.com/7oiOcfXNhs
Everyone to #binod:- pic.twitter.com/QBoO5cKkOJ— Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) August 6, 2020
I 'Binod' you not, this is the truth.