In today’s edition of anything can be a meme, the newest viral sensation to fall into the lap of desi netizens is something called ‘BINOD’.

Born out of a video by YouTuber Slayy Point, the meme started out as a commentary on the banality of comments in general — with one comment by a certain Binod Tharu simply being “BINOD”.

But it soon turned into a viral trend, where several desis went around commenting on videos simply with a ‘Binod’.

After conquering YouTube, ‘Binod’ has made its way into the comments section of Instagram and a top trend on twitter. And is now a viral meme that’s just about everywhere.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

#binod keeps trending on twitter ,,

and his name on rest social media.



Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10 — आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020

The Guy whose name is #binod right now pic.twitter.com/nWKJ5bLlq7 — R A G H U (@iamraaghuu) August 7, 2020

#binod is now trending on Twitter*



Le memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/6nNIXLApoi — H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) August 6, 2020

#binod trending on twitter



* Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/A2ub6KBokK — Haunted Memer 👻 (@HauntedMemer) August 6, 2020

I 'Binod' you not, this is the truth.