In today’s edition of anything can be a meme, the newest viral sensation to fall into the lap of desi netizens is something called ‘BINOD’.

Born out of a video by YouTuber Slayy Point, the meme started out as a commentary on the banality of comments in general — with one comment by a certain Binod Tharu simply being “BINOD”. 

But it soon turned into a viral trend, where several desis went around commenting on videos simply with a ‘Binod’.

After conquering YouTube, ‘Binod’ has made its way into the comments section of Instagram and a top trend on twitter. And is now a viral meme that’s just about everywhere.

I 'Binod' you not, this is the truth. 