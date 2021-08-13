There's a deeply entrenched form of sexism present in the headlines you see in India. Our news is oftentimes brought to us in a fashion that dismisses or belittles women. In order to change things up, we fixed a bunch of sexist headlines so they're not as troubling anymore.
Celebrated Professor Esther Duflo And Husband Abhijit Banerjee Win Nobel In Economics
Olympic Medallists Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina Borgohain Return To India, Get Befitting Welcome
Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra Continue To Shine At The Tokyo Olympics
Sports Fraternity Doffs Its Hat To The Indefatigable Mary Kom After She Puts Up Brave Fight At Olympics
The Story Of India's Inspiring Athletes Who Didn't Need Medals To Become Heroes
Raj Kundra, Businessman, To Stay In Jail After Court Rejects Plea
Businessman Raj Kundra's Bail Plea Adjourned To Later Date
Kate Middleton & Prince William Visit India Gate Before Enjoying Dosas At The Social
Professional Squash Player Dipika Pallikal Karthik Wins Bronze At Women's Singles, Makes Country Proud
Mary Kom, The Pride Of India
There - all better!