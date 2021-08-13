There's a deeply entrenched form of sexism present in the headlines you see in India. Our news is oftentimes brought to us in a fashion that dismisses or belittles women. In order to change things up, we fixed a bunch of sexist headlines so they're not as troubling anymore.

Celebrated Professor Esther Duflo And Husband Abhijit Banerjee Win Nobel In Economics

Olympic Medallists Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina Borgohain Return To India, Get Befitting Welcome

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra Continue To Shine At The Tokyo Olympics

Sports Fraternity Doffs Its Hat To The Indefatigable Mary Kom After She Puts Up Brave Fight At Olympics

The Story Of India's Inspiring Athletes Who Didn't Need Medals To Become Heroes

Raj Kundra, Businessman, To Stay In Jail After Court Rejects Plea

Businessman Raj Kundra's Bail Plea Adjourned To Later Date

Kate Middleton & Prince William Visit India Gate Before Enjoying Dosas At The Social

Professional Squash Player Dipika Pallikal Karthik Wins Bronze At Women's Singles, Makes Country Proud

Mary Kom, The Pride Of India

There - all better!