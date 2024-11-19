Before we begin, this is a satire for only humor purposes. We don’t intend to harm or defame any sentiments associated with it, nor do we support a 70-hour-all-work-no-weekend life.

Narayana Murthy and his comments have been a spark for constant debate. A few months back, he advocated that the youth of this country should work 70 hours a week. Yeah, 12-14 hours a day. As expected, his logic wasn’t well-appreciated by the working class.

Now retracing his stance, he recently expressed his regrets when India shifted from a 6-day workweek to a 5-day workweek. He was not joking, and in all seriousness, commented that he doesn’t believe in work-life balance. While reading his comments, a common thought was: What was having Murthy as a boss like? Well, I took it a step further and thought, ‘What will the world look like if Narayana Murthy ran it?’. Hypothetically.

So take a look at what the world be like if Narayana Murthy implemented his 70-hour and 6-day workweek and some other rules!

Work Hours Is The New Tax Regime

Undoubtedly, work hours will be as precious as money. So, if you are working 14 hours, congratulations you are in the lowest tax bracket. More than 14 hours? You get a gracious tax exemption. But if you fail to work the bare minimum of 10 hours, brace yourself for a heavy fine coming your way.

All Roadmaps Lead To Office

When there exists no work-life balance, it essentially translates that work is life and the office is home. So, when you have an office as your main priority, why not have every map lead you to your final destination? No distractions, just absolute dedication and focus.

Offices That Double As Homes

Commuting can be a huge waste of time, even if you are traveling for work. In Murthy Ji’s world, offices will be equipped with every essential service, even convertible beds. Since working hours will cover most of the day (and night), you are more than welcome to sleep if ever late to get back home. The next morning, you are fresh, relaxed, and most importantly, near your workstation.

LinkedIn: The Only Social Media Allowed

Let’s be real. With 14 hours of work grind, there will be almost the least or no chance to check your social media (RIP social life). But even if you do, you should be productive, and hence, LinkedIn will be the only official social media allowed in the world run by Narayana Murthy. In your leisure time, you should take notes from the inspiring stories of budding entrepreneurs and industry leaders, and how they optimize their shower time to increase their ROI by 80-90%.

PE Classes: More Like Productivity Enhancement Classes

Kids are the future generations, who should be ready to take the lead. Younger classes will probably see less of drawing sheets and more Excel sheets. Physical Education out, Productivity Enhancement in as the new PE classes, where students are molded as per the corporate regime of the new world.

Weekends? What’s That?

In Narayana Murthy’s world, Saturday will obviously be a part of the workweek, but even Sundays won’t be spared. They will be renamed as ‘Pre-Monday’, where you warm up for the next 70 hours of your week. In case you need a vacation, you can easily substitute these Pre-Mondays in exchange for leaves.

Mobile Workstations For Public Spaces

People get stuck in traffic jam a little too much. Sometimes it is very genuine (more like a routine for Bangalore people). This leads to a loss of time and all those precious ideas you could have been brainstorming at work, Fortunately, Murthy Ji has a solution in his world. Public workstations with wifi and charging stations will be installed on the roads. If you ever get stuck in traffic, you can easily slip into one of these pods and attend to your responsibilities. The traffic can wait, your grind shouldn’t.

Well, some of them might be exaggerations (or might not be), but a world run by Narayana Murthy will certainly be one of a kind. It was all an imagination and I hope someone doesn’t get inspired by these.

