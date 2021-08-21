We all need a little guidance on the path to love - the heart is a mystery after all. But what if some of India's most famous personalities started playing love doctor? This is probably what they'd say.

1. Anurag Kashyap - "Baap ka, Dada ka, Bhai ka, sab ka breakup story sunna 'I love you' bolne se pehle."

2. Baba Ramdev - "Have 2 spoons of Patanjali Pyaar-onil every night and all your love problems will be solved."

3. Manoj Bajpayee - "Forget all these one night stands, just be a Family Man."

4. Kangana Ranaut - "If they block you on social media, it means they love you."

5. Sonu Sood - "Life isn't just about finding love for yourself, it's about helping others find it as well."

6. Arnab Goswami - "NEVER EVER EVER EVER fall in love."

7. Navika Kumar - "If you truly love someone, check their WhatsApp messages when they're asleep."

8. Ravish Kumar - "If she catches you cheating, just blame the government."

9. Akshay Kumar - "Slide into her DMs and ask her if she likes mangoes, that always works."

Ah, the game of love!