Considering the 'proficiency' with which India's politicians run the country, they'd be pros at giving us common-folk some advice on love, right? So we put that hypothesis to the test and imagined what some of nation's most famous politicians have to say when it comes to matters of the heart.

1. Narendra Modi - "Every relationship has rough patches, par achhe din ayenge."

2. Arvind Kejriwal - "Namaskar, mera naam hai AK. Vote for me and you'll get free relationship advice 24/7."

3. Rahul Gandhi - "If you're ever doubting the relationship, ask yourself one question - 'Mazza aya?'"

4. Amit Shah - "You like her - She rejects you - You call her anti-national. Aap chronology samjhiye."

5. Sambit Patra - "Say these three magic words to her and she'll be yours - 'Namaste, biscuit khao!'"

6. Mamata Banerjee - "Aage porashona koro, tar pore relationship-bhelationship hobe!"

7. Manmohan Singh - "True love comes when two people can sit in silence comfortably."

8. Shashi Tharoor - "Dost thy love another? Pray, I beseech thee to not be swayed by the seductive succubus that is love."

9. Smriti Irani - "Fake it till you make it."

10. Jyotiraditya Scindia - "I think you've spent too long with your GF. It's time to change sides and hook up with her nemesis instead."

11. Yogi Adityanath - "Don't blame yourself for the breakup. Blame Nehru instead."

12. Pragya Thakur- "The secret to a healthy relationship is to dance and play basketball with your partner, no matter how 'ill' you are."