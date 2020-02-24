PM Modi and US President Donald Trump have been cut from the same cloth. From the way they talk to their majoritarian politics, the two world leaders share a lot. Especially now, since Trump and Modi have been indulging in PDA on Twitter, like a couple in a long-distance relationship waiting to meet at Delhi Airport.

Just look at them:

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

Oh dear lord, this is so cute, it's making me weep. So, given the current state of affairs, we imagined what it would be like if the two of them actually were roommates.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

I would watch the shit out of this sitcom, won't you?

Design credit: Muskan Baldodia