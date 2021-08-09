If you've always been fond of Bengaluru, whether it's because of the weather, food or people, here's another reason to consider moving to the city.

As Twitter user Harish Iyengaar posted photos of Old Monk tetra packs, with the caption 'A lot of people don't know this but Bangalore has tetra packs of alcohol,' the internet was left amused by just how cool of an idea this is, and why it isn't available in other cities! Apparently, Karnataka and has had tetra packed alcohol for a good decade. Maybe this should become a nationwide thing?

Just thought I'd put this here. pic.twitter.com/oReaKu3dFZ — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) August 8, 2021

This is how people responded to seeing it.

I guess its all over karnataka...I saw this in 2011 when was in mysore n when told the friends in pune the were shocked too!!! — DrunMonk (@napster_004) August 8, 2021

"Uncle, yeh Frooti itni kadvi kyun hai? — Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) August 8, 2021

Been around for over a decade, actually... — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 9, 2021

I've bought wine 'on tap' in cardboard cartons (great for picnics) but never seen the hard stuff packaged similarly. — Jyoti Singh (@synchronise1857) August 9, 2021

Man, I so miss the tetra pack Old Monk 😍 College ke din yaad aa gaye — MASK THE FUCK UP! (@EvilVanHelsing) August 9, 2021

Have seen this being sold normally down south. Some places in Mysore also sell this. — Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpande2) August 9, 2021

I think this is common in all of Karnataka itself, a few more brands that i have seen in tetra packs were 8pm, something called Mysore Lancer and also the 90ml ones 😅😅 — Masoom Hussain (@masoom_hussain1) August 9, 2021

Hahhahaha yes god bless bengaluru. And bangalore also has most liquor selling shops per kilometre. Legal license shops. One is in front of my main gate and another to the right 200mts approx. — @mey#😎 ಅಮೆಯ್ (@AmeyVNamjoshi) August 9, 2021

best invention ever, during my time it was just ₹75/- lol ek on the rocks banaa kar mast magan. — cab driver who gets beaten up for nothing (@BiryaniGuy) August 9, 2021

Bengaluru being a winner in terms of comfort in every way.