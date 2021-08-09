If you've always been fond of Bengaluru, whether it's because of the weather, food or people, here's another reason to consider moving to the city.
As Twitter user Harish Iyengaar posted photos of Old Monk tetra packs, with the caption 'A lot of people don't know this but Bangalore has tetra packs of alcohol,' the internet was left amused by just how cool of an idea this is, and why it isn't available in other cities! Apparently, Karnataka and has had tetra packed alcohol for a good decade. Maybe this should become a nationwide thing?
A lot of people don't know this but Bangalore has tetra packs of alcohol.— Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) August 8, 2021
Been around for over a decade, actually...— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 9, 2021
I've bought wine 'on tap' in cardboard cartons (great for picnics) but never seen the hard stuff packaged similarly.— Jyoti Singh (@synchronise1857) August 9, 2021
Man, I so miss the tetra pack Old Monk 😍 College ke din yaad aa gaye— MASK THE FUCK UP! (@EvilVanHelsing) August 9, 2021
Have seen this being sold normally down south. Some places in Mysore also sell this.— Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpande2) August 9, 2021
Hahhahaha yes god bless bengaluru. And bangalore also has most liquor selling shops per kilometre. Legal license shops. One is in front of my main gate and another to the right 200mts approx.— @mey#😎 ಅಮೆಯ್ (@AmeyVNamjoshi) August 9, 2021
best invention ever, during my time it was just ₹75/- lol ek on the rocks banaa kar mast magan.— cab driver who gets beaten up for nothing (@BiryaniGuy) August 9, 2021
Bengaluru being a winner in terms of comfort in every way.