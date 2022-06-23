Twitter user Pankaj Taneja created a website to sell turds of famous celebrities and the internet is losing it.

The tagline "Turds from your fave stars" is perfect to make the internet go- "What the sh*t?" The business portal specializes in selling the turd of all your favorite celebrities, fully authenticated and fresh.

This is what the user said in the tweet announcing his venture, often tagging various investors in his tweets:

Are you a super fan? Do you want an unforgettable and unmissable piece of memorabilia from your favorite celebrity? Do you wish there was some way to feel connected with the stars on-screen?

It is part of the new wave of absurd business ideas, especially as a good side-hustle for celebrities and perks for super fans. Famous Shit will soon be selling the turds of famous and talented celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Diljeet Dosanjh, Harbajan Singh etc.

Worried that the turd you might receive is fake? Famous shit ensures that the product delivered is authenticated. The delivery must have a seal of approval and authentication.

Life in the cinebuzz can be hard and unpredictable. Therefore, for stars as well, it seems to be a great side-hustle venture:

Safe to say that we have had enough of the internet today. Why would you want to buy someone's...turd? How much love and appreciation is too much?

Iss pyaar ko kya naam dun?

Good news for everyone on the internet and the world, the website is built only for humorous purposes. It is not a real website and none of the functions are clickable.

Faith in humanity: Restored.