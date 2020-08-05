There's many variables to picking the perfect mattress - thread count, durability, and of course bounciness. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, because in today's day and age, picking the right mattress is a precise art that needs to factor in every possible scenario, which is why a website named Sleep Standards exists. They publish sleep-related advice and product reviews.

Now, Sleep Standards is paying couples $3000 to have sex on and review different mattresses. As the ancient adage goes - 'For research purposes'.

The job posting on their official website reads,

We’ll send you a new mattress every week and all you have to do is give us your honest reviews on how good that mattress is for sex. We all know that a bad mattress can lead to problems in bed, and a good mattress can do wonders. To save people the trouble of looking for a comfortable mattress through trial and error, we came up with this experiment. We’re aiming to find the best mattress for sex.

The couples will then have to write an honest review of each product, along with rating the mattress on criteria like firmness, noise, etc. They'll have to try 8 mattresses over 8 weeks.

Apart from the money, these 5 lucky couples will also get to keep one mattress of their choice. Considering these are among the top 8 mattresses in the world, that's quite a good prize!

Head on over to their website to check out the details! Damn, now I feel like getting myself a new mattress.