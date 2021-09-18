By now you know, how online reviews not only talk about the products. But also share their quirky experiences with it.

In today's episode of online reviews, we got some reviews that are super spicy and witty. As you read, each one gets more honest, more hilarious, and darker.

1. So is it a review about the pizza or the son?



2. He hates fish. He ate fish. He took fishy revenge.



3. Who says this is a review and not a horror story.



4. How to protect your brand identity? Take tips from here.

5. All fruit is not for humans... some are for butterflies.



6. Why would you give a 5 star then?

7. I hope the mother-in-law sees this. May her soul rest in peace.



8. 1 star for a delicious pizza. Why would you do that?

9. That's a long time to hold a grudge.

10. So, you saw a dead body, loved the taco and the truck. Cool.

11. Maybe he loved pickles? Also, where were you trying to bury him?



12. No spicy food. But the ending was spicy.

13. What exactly did they order?



14. That's too much information we don't need.

15. Yikes. The owner sounds like a desi aunty who is always ready to troll you.

16. This didn't 'tick'.

17. You were at the wrong place, my friend.



18. This could be a plot for a movie.

19. Sarcasm at its best.

20. Someone got served.

21. We don't know who is lying here.



22. This person was definitely high on caffeine.

23. Unusual.

24. Why didn't you check it before?

25. Sometimes, even Google doesn't know everything.

26. This person clearly has strong opinions.

27. This review should have been a book.

Which one did you like the most?