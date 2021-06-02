What's love if not protection and having someone's back at all times? Whether that's your family, friends or pets. In fact, anyone who has a pet knows that they would do anything for them! And, that's exactly what happened in this video, that seems to be all over the internet.

In this viral TikTok, a woman is seen fiercely protecting her dogs from a grizzly bear trying to attack them. The video starts off with the dogs and grizzly bear going at it when suddenly the woman runs out and literally pushes the bear off of the wall it's standing on!

What's amazing is that she didn't even think twice and turned into a total dog mom to protect her kids. It was a quick moment of bravery. She acted on her instinct and thought of her dogs' safety first. The internet has been abuzz with comments about the video, some people praising her and others being taken aback by her badassery.

Here is the video that was posted on Twitter.

This is crazy af omg pic.twitter.com/Sh14yVD9Eu — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021

And here are the comments the video received!

She said pic.twitter.com/7BI65enBul — No Toy Thing (@NubianFelinity) June 1, 2021

Not her shoving a grizzly bear LMAO — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021

The mama bear came out in her. No pun intended — Voyage to Atlantis Stan 🇯🇲 (@Shanice_Alsina) June 1, 2021

i’m sorry to my dogs but.. they better boss up cuz i’m not pushing no grizzly bears — jada 🤎🦋 (@jadanowada) June 1, 2021

she said if u see me fighting in the forrest with a grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR! cause that bitch gon need it — mar🦋 (@babyasami) June 1, 2021

HELP THE BEAR.... cause that bih gon need it. 😭 — Openly Blaquè (@theechristinaa) June 1, 2021

People love their dogs like real kids/family. You’ll be surprised what people would do to save their dogs in danger — LaFaybeion Brown (@Mr_Brown26) June 1, 2021

Momma grizz with her babies right there? Nope. Don’t want any part of that. — ⚜️🐻THE tuttut 🐻⚜️ (@tuttut35) June 1, 2021

Not she ran full speed at a grizzly bear 😂The adrenaline definitely was rushing cause ain’t no fckn way — ℙ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕞🧪 (@xImGoinGhost) June 1, 2021

If that was my wife I’ll just listen to her from then on and stop complaining if I ever have — DTOM.KAT (@nomadicfranku) June 1, 2021

Why tf is Dorothy from Wizard of Oz fighting bears with Toto? Why is she so damn strong? Where tf is this? I have so many questions lol — Q (@Que_Hill) June 1, 2021

Exactly why i dont want a small dog they dont know when to stop — Erii 73 (@DonBearic) June 1, 2021

