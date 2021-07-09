For better or for worse, India's celebrities have some pretty strong personalities. But how would they translate into a school classroom? Considering what they're up to today, here's what they probably would have been like while eating chalk and sharpening pencils.
1. Sonu Sood - Would distribute sweets to everyone every day, not just on his birthday.
2. Arvind Kejriwal - Would keep accusing people of stealing his pencil.
3. Narendra Modi - Would be the only person studying 'Entire Political Science'.
4. Navika Kumar - Would spread a rumour that Rahul and Pooja ne kiss kiya.
5. Sambit Patra - Would be the teacher's pet.
6. Arnab Goswami - Would constantly argue with the teacher and remind them about our homework.
7. Baba Ramdev - Would get called to the principal's office for keeping long hair and doing random shit when the teacher leaves the class.
8. Amit Shah - Would be the class bully.
9. Rahul Gandhi - Would be the signature rich kid whose tiffin box is from the US.
10. Kangana Ranaut - Would be the ringleader of the mean girls group.
11. Yogi Adityanath - Would call everyone by a nickname no one else used.
12. Mamata Banerjee - Would invariably have a 'broken leg' on the day of a test.
13. Mukesh Ambani - Would be homeschooled by teachers flown in from Wharton.
14. Karan Johar - Would be the only person who actually knew whether PT sir was dating the English teacher.
15. Anurag Kashyap - Would teach every kid in the class to say BC/MC and other assorted gaalis.
"Is this a classroom or a fish market?!"
All gifs from Giphy.