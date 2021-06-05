What's the first thought that comes to your mind when you read the word 'Cumrocket'?

Hee hee hee! Anyhow, the reason why you're hearing it because it is a cryptocurrency that Elon Musk tweeted about it. Actually, he was quite cryptic about it.

And then, not so much.

💦🚀 –> 🌙 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

BTW, Cumrocket is a cryptocurrency, launched in April 2021. It provides a marketplace for NSFW content and a platform where creators are paid in crypto and tipped using special tokens called Cummies.

Basically, you can buy or sell porn without ever having to download it on your computer and paying in crypto would further make sure of your anonymity.

As a result, the cryptocurrency soared in a 24-hour period. The billionaire then tweeted on a thread that read, 'Cumrocket coin surged over 85 percent after Elon Musk's tweet'.

Now, following Musk's tweets the x-rated cryptocurrency surged by about 350%. Even Twitter was like WTF!

God damn! This man has too much power.