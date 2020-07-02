During the lockdown, everyone is making the changes necessary to work from home. We're doing virtual meetings, interviews and working on the cloud, all while managing family life. However, sometimes parents just can't get their kids to step away from their work stations. 

During a BBC interview, Dr Clare Wenham found herself dealing with her adorably impatient daughter, Scarlett during an interview about the COVID-19 lockdown, and the results are hilarious. 

Dr Clare is an assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and was in talks with newsreader Christian Fraser. Just then, her daughter decided to grab the viewers' attention by trying to find the perfect spot for her unicorn painting. But Clare still managed to keep her cool, managing both her interview and her daughter with perfection. 

She even struck up a conversation with the newsreader, asking for his name when he told her that the painting looked better on the lower shelf. 

Twitter is in love with everything about this interview that shows the true reality of parents who are trying to balance their work and family.

Watch the full interview here:

It's such a cute and heartwarming way to normalise working parents who are multitasking through the day. We love the little ones who don't back and jump right into important conversations on live television. 