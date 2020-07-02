During the lockdown, everyone is making the changes necessary to work from home. We're doing virtual meetings, interviews and working on the cloud, all while managing family life. However, sometimes parents just can't get their kids to step away from their work stations.

During a BBC interview, Dr Clare Wenham found herself dealing with her adorably impatient daughter, Scarlett during an interview about the COVID-19 lockdown, and the results are hilarious.

Dr Clare is an assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and was in talks with newsreader Christian Fraser. Just then, her daughter decided to grab the viewers' attention by trying to find the perfect spot for her unicorn painting. But Clare still managed to keep her cool, managing both her interview and her daughter with perfection.

She even struck up a conversation with the newsreader, asking for his name when he told her that the painting looked better on the lower shelf.

BBC: “What’s your daughter called?”



Interviewee: “She’s called Scarlett.”



BBC: “I think it looks better on the lower shelf.”



Scarlett: “WHAT’S HIS NAME? WHAT’S HIS NAME MUMMY?”



I *absolutely* lost it at this point. pic.twitter.com/ngO9zHOd2U — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Twitter is in love with everything about this interview that shows the true reality of parents who are trying to balance their work and family.

Fair play to the news man too. Very lovely and really can't be helped when people have to be interviewed at home. — Steve H(ome for the foreseeable) (@bandit4470) July 1, 2020

Beautiful & humanizing!

A glimpse into a better future! 💖https://t.co/S9YVrTTBXu — The Headteacher's Handbook #HandbookHT (@RaeSnape) July 1, 2020

Massive props to "Christian" for having a normal human response to this situation, and to this little girl. Have been annoyed by how precious and stuffy some anchors have been when this has happened previously. Hooray for everyone in this video. #TeamLowerShelf — Inkwell Paul (@InkwellPaul) July 1, 2020

This is great and I love it.



But the interviewee should not be apologizing! Christan started it! He popped that can of worms right open! He ushered Scarlett into the discussion! He's got a two-person panel going now, he can deal with it! 🤣 — Auntie Fa (she/her) (@afab_acab) July 1, 2020

It was a beautiful and human piece of television. I was watching it live, beaming from ear to ear. — Seb Brownloe (@SBrownloe) July 1, 2020

Watch the full interview here:

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

It's such a cute and heartwarming way to normalise working parents who are multitasking through the day. We love the little ones who don't back and jump right into important conversations on live television.