Popular online messaging app WhatsApp has entered the digital payment space by officially rolling out with WhatsApp Pay for Indian users. 

The feature which is now available for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android users in India will be easily accessible after the users install the latest version of the app. This service which works with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) allows us to send or request digital payments through the chat window. 

However, netizens took this opportunity to crack some jokes and make memes. Not just that, many even talked about how this is going to be a perfect opportunity to bug those friends who owe them money. 

