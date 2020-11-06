Popular online messaging app WhatsApp has entered the digital payment space by officially rolling out with WhatsApp Pay for Indian users.

Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020

The feature which is now available for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android users in India will be easily accessible after the users install the latest version of the app. This service which works with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) allows us to send or request digital payments through the chat window.

However, netizens took this opportunity to crack some jokes and make memes. Not just that, many even talked about how this is going to be a perfect opportunity to bug those friends who owe them money.

WhatsApp pay is now available for Indian users .



*Other payment Apps To mark Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/Q7Ivky8Yg0 — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Sarcasticbf) November 6, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg launch whatsapp pay in india

other payment apps reaction: pic.twitter.com/HKs1xWjWT8 — Abhi Kashyap (@itskashyap35) November 6, 2020

WhatsApp Pay now available for users in India#WhatsAppPay pic.twitter.com/bcAf5OUmQe — A'काश' (@_SarAKASHtic_) November 6, 2020

Gpay,Phone pay ,other payments apps pic.twitter.com/rjNMlMTkQg — Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) November 6, 2020

Hackers pic.twitter.com/ecrYVcpNuC — S H I V A R A M (@shivaram__j) November 6, 2020

#WhatsAppPay is here.



Waiting for Good morning forwards that ask to transfer money in exchange of blessings. — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) November 6, 2020

Please send Good Morning messages in WhatsApp &

(Don’t forget to include ₹11) 😄#WhatsApp #WhatsAppPay @WhatsApp — 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗸 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵 (@swastik_bargarh) November 6, 2020

Nibbas releasing now they can get girl's phone number pic.twitter.com/r9gOcpPvLb — sajjanladka (@sajjanladka) November 6, 2020

Abey first "logout" ka feature introduce karo.. — ¯`◕‿◕´¯🅢🅗🅡🅤🅣🅘¯`◕‿◕´¯ (@_proud2bIndian_) November 6, 2020

Zukerfuck bhaiya launched payment option in whatsApp!



Google pay, paytm, phonepe be like; pic.twitter.com/omrr4eO4A6 — hainnnn! (@devvpatel__) November 6, 2020

Ab WhatsApp pe messages kam aur payment requests jyada aayenge#WhatsAppPay — Ninad Naik (@ninadnaik07) November 6, 2020

