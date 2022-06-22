Bollywood has taught us the perfect recipe for an existential crisis. Wear white clothes, sit by the marine drive and stare at the ocean while pondering over your life choice.

via GIPHY

From Wake Up Sid to Slumdog Millionaire, love and existential crisis experiences happen at the marine drive.

Source: Times of India

However, what if you don't have a marine drive in your city? This Twitter user had the same question.

Bangalore is amazing and some users gave genuine responses for those looking for them.

A group of people highlighted another staple of the city of gardens- traffic.

via GIPHY

Bangalore is a beautiful city with so many perks and we cannot get enough of it.

Everyone does not need the marine drive to have an existential crisis.