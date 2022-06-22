Bollywood has taught us the perfect recipe for an existential crisis. Wear white clothes, sit by the marine drive and stare at the ocean while pondering over your life choice.

From Wake Up Sid to Slumdog Millionaire, love and existential crisis experiences happen at the marine drive.

However, what if you don't have a marine drive in your city? This Twitter user had the same question.

Where do people in Bangalore go to have an existential crisis? There’s no marine drive — siya🧃🌊🌱 (@siyachandrie) June 16, 2022

Bangalore is amazing and some users gave genuine responses for those looking for them.

Cubbon Park — Manan Agarwal (@manan_0308) June 16, 2022

Ulsoor Lake — Rithika Abraham (@rithika_abraham) June 16, 2022

Nandi Hills or post pictures of BLR clouds in twitter🤡🤡 — adityasreekumar.nft (@adityasreek) June 16, 2022

Airport - beautiful drive, get a hatti kaapi and back :) — Rikkin Majani (@RikkinMajani) June 16, 2022

A group of people highlighted another staple of the city of gardens- traffic.

We want to go somewhere but we're stuck in traffic da — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) June 16, 2022

Go out to go somewhere and get stuck in neck deep traffic - which then makes your existential crisis a very small problem to deal with. — Aneruth (@aneruth2) June 16, 2022

The issue is getting to said place. Crisis will be forgotten in transit — Soumojit (@Being_Max) June 16, 2022

Bangalore is a beautiful city with so many perks and we cannot get enough of it.

Wasn't the weather suppose to be a therapy? — PriAb🔺(🍌,🍌)🎈⚡️ (@PriAb100) June 16, 2022

In the balcony, because they got one — Ahmed Raza (@wRaza_8) June 16, 2022

Everyone does not need the marine drive to have an existential crisis.