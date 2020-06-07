Can Twitter please, please come up with automatic post numbering system?

Because Amitabh Bachchan has been freaking out about it on behalf of the entire world, and I think it's time something is done about that.

For instance, he tweeted this a while ago.

T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

Every second day, he posts something about his tweet not being 2045 but 2044, which is actually 2043 because he happened to delete something.

Like seriously, who cares?

Sir ek baar 0 se hi start kar do..har baar aapki counting gad-bada jati hai — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 7, 2020

Neha Kakkar after reading this- pic.twitter.com/42UTPAsSbx — Rofl Ninja™ (@x_ninja3) June 7, 2020

Utho anarkali bacchan sir ke tweet no. Yaad rakhne hai 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SoJAR7zUI4 — Diya Desai (@Mujhebolnedoo) June 7, 2020

No one is sitting there thinking yaar Amit ji ne 2043 ke baad 2045 likh diya ab kya hoga?

Well I suppose one can't be too sure about that.

But in the middle of a pandemic, when it seems like the world is about to end, Amit ji's obsession is just too much.

सर ये T सीरीज बहुत ज्यादा हो गई है अब U सीरीज अपडेट कर दीजिए — P̶A̶r̶o̶D̶y̶ आक थु न्युज (@Aak_Thu) June 7, 2020

Delete your account. — Girish (@GirishNaught) June 7, 2020

Oh, and by the way, even his clarification is wrong, unless there is some odd way of numbering he's following.

He has 3 tweets numbered 3553 (I went deep into it). How? And unka explanation kahan hai?

T 3553 -

Just because you don't know, doesn't mean its not happening

~ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 5, 2020

T 3553 - Amazon Prime Video ke IG stories par kiraayedar bann na chahoge? Then pay the kiraaya by sending your cover of Madari Ka Bandar song. 🎵



Use #GiboSiboOnPrime & tag @primevideoin. Catch Gulabo Sitabo on prime on June 12 for its World Premiere. @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar pic.twitter.com/ATnXv0v8kE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 5, 2020

Now 10 days later he will say 3555, 3554 tha, and 3557 was 3555 because 3556 is a retweet.

Sir, if someone had spent this much time in a lab, we would have found corona vaccine by now. Just quit, the world is ending anyway, aliens won't care about all this when they find our ruins.