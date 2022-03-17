A lady called Lucy Challenger hopped on TikTok to tell the world how to eat rice. Like seriously, according to her the "correct" way to eat rice is using a table knife to push it onto an inverted fork because it's "neat" and "easier." She claims it's "formal Western dining." LOL. Obviously, desis from around the world assembled to call her out on the whitewashed post.

This white lady would like to share with everyone how rice should be eaten. pic.twitter.com/EE7Owrvtyi — entha (@enthahotness) March 16, 2022

Take a look at some of my favourite burns:

So this was the wrong way 😲 pic.twitter.com/SPwwSeYgyT — chicha (@direwooolf123) March 17, 2022

Wait in line please pic.twitter.com/tngLwb5KQr — Madhu Bharathi V (@madhubharathi) March 17, 2022

Realizing what a spoon can do is going to blow this lady's mind. — Shreyas Bharadwaj (@hssbme) March 17, 2022

In that case ,distribute all the spoons to the 3rd world countries please — Cataleya👩🏻‍🎓Restrepo (@BrigidBebin) March 17, 2022

Eh why she's eating plain rice without curds pickle anything nonsense — asa 🫐 (@HerFunkness) March 17, 2022

I'd die hungry before picking the first "scoop" 😭 — Rebus McEntire (@glitterysoylent) March 17, 2022

Send her the videos of Ajji’s making spheres of rice and sending it to the mouths in projectile motion — Ramya (@ramyaprakash) March 17, 2022

Why did I hear “punch me, punch me now. Make me stop talking” — Yo (@Squaremoon8) March 16, 2022

So badly want to sit in front of her and eat rajma, chawal and dahi with my bare hands. Just to see her lose her shit. — Harsh Sharma (@NotsoHarsh99) March 17, 2022

SO eating a plate of biryani will take approx 12 months? — Non-Activist (@NotRogerEbert) March 17, 2022

Well, it’s wrong in the context of eating a non-western dish even in formal western contexts. Have you seen people eating sushi with forks in formal western settings? No? Guess what: We can make idiotic rules too, or is that the prerogative of the white skinned only?! — archi_TACT (@ameetbabbar) March 17, 2022

Clip cuts exactly before she “neatly places” because displacing items from shovel like equipment will always be “shovelling” — ▸ ❖RU❖ ◂ (@mischiefkar) March 17, 2022

My favorite part is they had to do a cut because the rice probably fell off the fork while she tried to gently place it in her mouth. Comedy gold. — Ridz (@Ridz_Mystique) March 17, 2022

Also, why is she eating plain rice? I thought the West colonized us for spices?