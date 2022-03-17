A lady called Lucy Challenger hopped on TikTok to tell the world how to eat rice. Like seriously, according to her the "correct" way to eat rice is using a table knife to push it onto an inverted fork because it's "neat" and "easier." She claims it's "formal Western dining." LOL. Obviously, desis from around the world assembled to call her out on the whitewashed post. 

Take a look at some of my favourite burns:

Also, why is she eating plain rice? I thought the West colonized us for spices?