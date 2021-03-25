So, it has come to our attention that white folks, other than being racist and not using seasoning in their food, also don't wash their legs! Which is a very weird thing, because you see, we all have to take a shower. So, how do you not wash your legs?

Anyhow, it appears that the caucasian population of the world doesn't believe in washing their legs.

Like I really didn’t — ethically welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@letsassume) March 24, 2021

And apparently, other white people think that's alright.

I wash my feet every time but only wash my legs once a week. I wear pants and my legs don’t get dirty. Doesn’t seem to be an issue. Sounds like washing your legs is a waste of soap. — Cookbook (@iamcookbook) March 24, 2021

I feel like this aligns with the “white ppl smell weird when they’re wet” discourse. It’s our musty legs. — Celexa Demie (@Megfaye) March 24, 2021

I did not know of this discourse but I'm very white and only started washing my legs recently. I think white people just don't teach their kids how to bathe themselves because *they* were never taught, and so on. Truly a generational failing — bts (big time socialist) (@ellisjoatmon) March 24, 2021

Naturally, the rest of Twitter, the one that has both melanin and common sense in plenty, joined the debate.

the fact that there are people in here confessing to not washing all of their body parts in the shower is just odd to me. very odd pic.twitter.com/aLC8TybNTy — ny. (@missbannedalot) March 24, 2021

Shaving does not remove dirt. Shaving dirty legs can cause an infection. Many people do not shave legs at all, let alone daily. Please wash your legs. — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) March 24, 2021

WHAT IS THIS THREAD?! I hope that all of y’all are just in on one big inside joke that I wasn’t apart of. There’s no way that y’all are just admitting that you leave half of your body dirty on a public platform. pic.twitter.com/lqAE3Al6A3 — Nya🦌 (@InayahToussaint) March 24, 2021

No one:



Literally no one:



White folks: I don’t wash below the bottom of my ass cheeks https://t.co/Cy0DOmvgE8 — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 25, 2021

I'm just screaming at the fact ya'll been skipping literally half of your body 😭 https://t.co/XB6Y4HTyB3 — CANDACE SINCLAIRE (@delafro_) March 25, 2021

Why do you people confess these things https://t.co/aumUuPeIQL — Q. Anthony (FKA Andray Domise) (@andraydomise) March 24, 2021

how do you go into a shower and come out without washing all parts of your body.. https://t.co/eckWdgsYPF — zendaya enthusiast (@nobitchniqqaz) March 24, 2021

White people why yall like this. Somebody had to tell your grown ass to wash your damn legs. I had to be told this too when I was 5. When my mom made me get back in and told me to not make her have to wash me because I will not like it. I didn't have to be told that ever again https://t.co/Rex7bxqNX0 pic.twitter.com/IIDQnFvbcZ — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) March 24, 2021

White ppl will get horrified at black people for not washing their hair everyday but whole time they be doing sloppy , vile , shit like this. https://t.co/4npekKPX1N — SANAA VS THE WORLD🌍 (@RydBaphy) March 24, 2021

Yo, any white person reading this, please behave like a human being for once in your life.