Every now and then, the foreigners in the West find out something they are so proud of. They show it off with endearing passion, meanwhile, all of us here in the subcontinent just shake our heads.

The latest item on the list is the monkey cap. Those guys have just realised that you can make a clothing item that is a cap, plus a mask, plus a scarf - all in one. Just stitch all of them together.

We were 5 when we figured that out - which is sort of...I don't know...that may be too early an age to be introduced to monkey caps.

Anyway, this is how desis reacted to people in the West waking up to monkey caps.

Get with it, you guys.