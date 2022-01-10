Every now and then, the foreigners in the West find out something they are so proud of. They show it off with endearing passion, meanwhile, all of us here in the subcontinent just shake our heads.

The latest item on the list is the monkey cap. Those guys have just realised that you can make a clothing item that is a cap, plus a mask, plus a scarf - all in one. Just stitch all of them together.

Experience the beauty of winter in a very cozy way 😍😍

This is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe with our stylish winter set✨✨

Limited Stock

🛒 Get Yours TODAY! https://t.co/MOihXbUpjq pic.twitter.com/zjqNa1wMIz — Genius Gadgets (@shopvaley_com) October 27, 2021

We were 5 when we figured that out - which is sort of...I don't know...that may be too early an age to be introduced to monkey caps.

Anyway, this is how desis reacted to people in the West waking up to monkey caps.

Literally all the uncles in my apartment during winter. https://t.co/UvtxC9LqMw — Cousin Greg (@kk8795) January 9, 2022

bangali kaku fashion has finally arrived 😤💪 https://t.co/FAbE60UKgt — baby shark (taylor's version) (@pureheroinetwts) January 9, 2022

As an Indian I wanna file a copyright claim on behalf of monkey caps.

Anyone up for legal aid..!?? https://t.co/CeKjXoYbQz — Comrade Hatake ☭ (@HammerAndScythe) January 9, 2022

White people have discovered monkey caps https://t.co/Z8DyCDuBd0 — Unmana (@Unmana) January 8, 2022

Get with it, you guys.