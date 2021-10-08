The internet is a funny place. Suddenly some content will emerge out of nowhere and the entire world finds it funny, shares it and boom, it's viral.

Today, it's a short video clip from an online class of CA students. If you have no idea what I am talking about, watch this.

He is Dhawal Purohit, CA and founding member of Ednovate, an online coaching institute for CA exams. This snippet from a video lecture of his talking about a quarter went viral.

Netizens are not only amused by his videos but also want to know who the hell Hetvik is, aka the student he refers to in the video.

Soon after his current video went viral, his students shared their memories of how he has always been an interactive and engaging for Costing.

Attended his live offline lectures for 3 years 😂😂 He is one of the best costing professor. #DhawalSir https://t.co/AHEIgMJpxv — Mohit Bohra (@mohitbohra07) October 4, 2021

Remember the “ek quarter me kitna hota hai ?” #meme going #viral across internet.



I have been the student of Dhawal Purohit sir from Ednovate for CA final.



Pulled this #momentmarmeting for them🙌🏻@Social_Samosa @SDissect @MadOMarketing @viraj_sheth pic.twitter.com/pgoKFk95n3 — Krishna Rathi (@rathikrishna42) October 6, 2021

He used to call me superwoman 🤣🤣



Costing was fun cuz of him — jeenekehai4din (@a_kneetha) October 6, 2021

Dhawal Sir’s costing lectures are always interactive. Memories recalled after a few of the videos going viral. — CA. Sahil Mehta (@casahilmehta) October 6, 2021

Dhawal Sir!

His lecture were always fun.Never felt bored even in 8-9 hours long marathon lectures. — Coalguy (@thecoalguy) October 4, 2021

People are also sharing old videos of him to prove that he is the king of expressions.

Recently, CoinDCX also roped him for an advertisement based on the viral video.

You can follow him on Instagram and LinkedIn.