The internet is a funny place. Suddenly some content will emerge out of nowhere and the entire world finds it funny, shares it and boom, it's viral.

Today, it's a short video clip from an online class of CA students. If you have no idea what I am talking about, watch this.

He is Dhawal Purohit, CA and founding member of Ednovate, an online coaching institute for CA exams. This snippet from a video lecture of his talking about a quarter went viral.

Netizens are not only amused by his videos but also want to know who the hell Hetvik is, aka the student he refers to in the video.

Soon after his current video went viral, his students shared their memories of how he has always been an interactive and engaging for Costing.

People are also sharing old videos of him to prove that he is the king of expressions.

Recently, CoinDCX also roped him for an advertisement based on the viral video.

You can follow him on Instagram and LinkedIn.