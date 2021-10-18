Strangers on the internet are sometimes way more honest than the friends you have IRL. And that's exactly why they won't shy away from raising a few red flags that you've been ignoring. So when it comes to dating, Twitter is here with some hilarious advice that you just can't ignore.

Twitter's latest trend is a red flag emoji and it is as brutally honest as it is brilliant. Twitter reported that 1.5 million tweets have been published with this emoji!

“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

Here are some of our favourite red flag tweets, especially by brands who couldn't resist the temptation to step onto the bandwagon.

“I watched Squid Games in English” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) October 16, 2021

Are you on snapchat?🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Vidhi? (@notvidyou) October 15, 2021

Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 14, 2021

When they want hakka noodles over dal chawal for 50 saal till you die 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 14, 2021

"We're not a team, we're more like a family" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) October 13, 2021

“I don’t like Indian food”🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 13, 2021

“I’m young and healthy, I don’t need the #COVID19 vaccine” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) October 15, 2021

“me and my ex are still friends” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — isis (@mykelrenee) October 12, 2021

"I wolf you." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 12, 2021

When he turns the other way when we sleep 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — shaythers (@shaylabruh) October 16, 2021

"You like too many K-Pop groups" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKDaebak) October 15, 2021

“Stop drinking coffee” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Éclair au café (@dhivenya_) October 17, 2021

“I don’t care about other people’s Wrapped” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Spotify (@Spotify) October 13, 2021

We're enjoy this trend way more than we should.