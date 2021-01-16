There's all kinds of sale tactics in play for different products, but this one takes the cake.

Some years ago Durex started offering toys along with their condoms. The reasoning was - if the condom splits, at least the kid has something to play with!

Check out these funky cars that came free along with every packet of prophylactics.

We're not sure who the toys were targeted at - kids or adults with a lingering love for random toy cars.

Why is that a family car? Oh wait...

The product got quite a few amused responses from people online.

Durex are now selling condoms with a limited edition toy car. Just in case the condom splits, then the kid has something to play with. pic.twitter.com/mDFOH7FCpo — Jordan (@Jordan_Coombe) October 14, 2018

Nice package hahaha — Rustam Davletov (@DavletovRustam) September 27, 2020

I suppose it’s a station wagon so you have room for the family — Nice Bright Colors (@KodaChrome_) August 6, 2019

Theyll try anything to make sure you "drive her wild" eh!😝 toot toot coming through.....😂😂 — Keith McGrouther (@gmweldingalloa) October 19, 2018

One thing's for sure, this is a unique marketing strategy.