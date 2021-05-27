Parts of Odisha have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the cyclone Yaas. Add to that the coronavirus lockdown and you won't expect many people out of their homes.

A reporter for Naxatra News might have expected the same as he stepped out to cover the impact of the cyclonic storm. So he questioned one man about why he chose to step out in the midst of a cyclone.

The man's unexpected reply is now viral on the internet. Here's why.

Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity.



Respect. pic.twitter.com/SCB1zhA5SQ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 26, 2021

The reporter asked him: Tez hawa chal rahi hai, toofan aane vala hai.. toh aap ghar se kyun nikle hain?

To which the man replied: Arey aap toh nikle hai na. Aap nikle isiliye hum nikle.

When the reporter countered by saying that he stepped out only to cover news the man in the clip replied: "Hum nahi nikle toh aap kisko dikhayenge?"

The video clip has garnered over 78,000 views and people are laughing out hard on the man's quick and witty response.

😂🤣🤣🤣 I want to send him some dark chocolates — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) May 26, 2021

Corona: aap bahar kyu aye, pta nahi hai mai ghoom raha hu.

Ppls breaking lockdown: hum bahar nahi niklenge to app kisko pakdenge. — कुमार आशीष 🇮🇳 (@Ashish2213) May 26, 2021

Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much (fun) for the humanity.



Respect. pic.twitter.com/3RTFWimcgx — SAROJ KUMAR DIXIT (@Sarose_Dikhit) May 26, 2021

Savage 999 🤣🤣 — Abhi (@ya_abhii) May 26, 2021

Arey bhai 😂😅 Ye toh wahi baat hui ki criminal bolega hum nai rahenge toh police, court sare band ho jayenge. 😀 https://t.co/WfCgld1097 — Shyam Sunder Kumar (@shyam_sunder_kr) May 27, 2021

Jahanpanah tussi great ho tohfa kabool karo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KAgH8fkD7N — Neeraj Mishra (@NeerajM33202482) May 27, 2021

I am.

Therefore you are.



- Modern-day Descartes https://t.co/qkURQGEvlk — Ātmaprajñānanda (@Atmaprajnananda) May 26, 2021

People are crazy and times are strange. https://t.co/9taxDzPNgp — The Lone Yak (གཡག་ནག་པོ་) (@RaginYak) May 26, 2021

I must say that this guy has a great sense of humour..what a reply! https://t.co/TMJmJX2fDF — Krushna Chandra Sahu (@Krushna_chsahu) May 26, 2021

Sometimes, the most unexpected things make us laugh the most. This is indeed one of those.