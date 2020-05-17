Over the years, a lot has changed around us. Human kind has come a long way and each generation has seen their own share of history so how do you pin point which generation was the most unique?

Well, someone has the answer to this question. Twitter user, Zambian Influencer, says this:

People born between 1985 and 1995 are the most unique generation of all time. Here's why? — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

He believes people born between 1985 and 1995 are the most unique generation.

And, he also gives reasons to justify himself in a series of threads. He makes some really good points and, we can't help but agree.

But, before you jump to conclusions, check out what he has to say first and then decide for yourself.

Reason 1: They are living in-between two generations. The one before the internet and technology era and the one after it.

They are in-between two generations: the one before the internet and technology took over and the generation after. — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

Reason 2: The generation before them believed in working hard and the generation after them believes in working smart.

The generation before us was old school and believed in working hard. The generation after us believes in working smart. — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

Reason 3: From radio to virtual reality, they have seen it all in terms of technological advancements. And, we can't deny that, can we?

We saw it all: Radio, TV, Mario, waptrick, Nokia, Nintendo 64, Samsung, iPhone, PS4, Tape, CD, DVD, MIXit, MIG32, Netflix, Snapchat, emojis, Virtual reality... — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

Reason 4: The generation before them was scammed and fooled easily but the generation after them is more cautious.

The generation before us can be scammed with simple emails asking for money 😂 and offering love. The generation after us knows it's better to have 4 emails: one for serious stuff, social media, financial transactions and one for experiments for things you don't trust — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

Reason 5: They know the perfect balance between following traditions and making sense. They don't make decisions blindly.

We are the generation that knows tradition and question it picking from it what make sense to us. The generation before us knew no questions. The generation after us knows no tradition. — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

Reason 6: They are the ones who saw the rise of the industrial age and the age of the internet.

We are the gap between the industrial age and the internet age. We understand both sides from experience. We should be running the world!! The old guys don't understand what's going on anymore, the new guys don't fully understand where what's going on came from. — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 14, 2019

And, he ends his thread with this sweet little note:

If you enjoyed this thread and wouldn't mind following, please do. And remember: all generations are unique 😂. Ours is just the most! 😌 And no, we are not extending the range. Sorry 🙏🏾

Thanks for reading. — Zambian Influencer 🔥 (@zedinfluencer) March 15, 2019

Some very compelling arguments, right?