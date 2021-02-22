'Tis seems to be the season of haywire Zoom call meetings. First, we saw memes of Shweta's rather embarrassing conversation on a Zoom call. And now, it's a husband and wife's cutesy moment gone viral. Last week, we saw a video of a woman trying to kiss her husband during his Zoom call meeting surface on social media.
In the video, a man was discussing a couple of things over a Zoom call meeting when his wife arrived in the room and bent over to kiss him. But the man evaded the kiss and signaled towards the laptop, telling her they're on camera! Here is a post of the video.
Zoom call .....so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021
It received a good dollop of witty comments and reactions online, here are some of them.
the wife probably doesn’t know it’s a video call instead of an audio one? 🤔— 🦄TIRzah🌿🌸✨ (@TIRzahLookup) February 19, 2021
😄 tho i don’t think this action is appropriate, it at least reveals she's happy & relaxed in her marriage. no? 👫🏻💝
It's not funny.. it's sooo loving.. the wife looks like a good hearted 'zinda dil' , loving person.. the husband could make the situation chill by smiling positively. But instant reaction comes from within. It shows his unnecessary seriousness and failure to adjust— Dr Patrika Sharma (@patrikasharma) February 20, 2021
Indians are just so uncomfortable showing affection to their spouse publicly! It’s an activity meant to take place behind closed doors! #chupchupke— Deepa Sridhar #SwagWati (@deepa_05) February 19, 2021
And, when Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. #forwarded. pic.twitter.com/kUpXZEi2fi— Rajhanse (@rajhanse2) February 19, 2021
It's not funny but so sweet.— Zahira (@Zahirarahman20) February 20, 2021
February 20, 2021
What's so wrong with kissing. I think it was actually cute.— Monke (@GrimRea82711589) February 20, 2021
This video should be stopped from sharing.. what happened happened but it should be stopped from happening again by re tweeting and embarrassing them!! And I would say he is lucky to have such loving wife.— Samit (@samitpadhy) February 19, 2021
She was just expressing sympathy when she heard GDP pic.twitter.com/oHfsiRmonD— Bonnie (@bonneyrajan) February 20, 2021
Hahhahahahhahahha.....seems its filmed! Kaun si biwi itne ache mizaz mein reheti h 🤣🤣— CA Tilotama Vikram (@TilotamaG) February 19, 2021
That guy reacted in bad way. Probably he thought it will embraced him and he reacted in panic. If he ignores negativity of outsider than only he can react in better way. pic.twitter.com/dT995iTfkJ— Adi (@aditya0484) February 20, 2021
Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021
To be honest, we thought it was a cute gesture! What do you think?