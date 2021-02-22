'Tis seems to be the season of haywire Zoom call meetings. First, we saw memes of Shweta's rather embarrassing conversation on a Zoom call. And now, it's a husband and wife's cutesy moment gone viral. Last week, we saw a video of a woman trying to kiss her husband during his Zoom call meeting surface on social media.

In the video, a man was discussing a couple of things over a Zoom call meeting when his wife arrived in the room and bent over to kiss him. But the man evaded the kiss and signaled towards the laptop, telling her they're on camera! Here is a post of the video.

Zoom call .....so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

It received a good dollop of witty comments and reactions online, here are some of them.

the wife probably doesn’t know it’s a video call instead of an audio one? 🤔

😄 tho i don’t think this action is appropriate, it at least reveals she's happy & relaxed in her marriage. no? 👫🏻💝 — 🦄TIRzah🌿🌸✨ (@TIRzahLookup) February 19, 2021

It's not funny.. it's sooo loving.. the wife looks like a good hearted 'zinda dil' , loving person.. the husband could make the situation chill by smiling positively. But instant reaction comes from within. It shows his unnecessary seriousness and failure to adjust — Dr Patrika Sharma (@patrikasharma) February 20, 2021

Indians are just so uncomfortable showing affection to their spouse publicly! It’s an activity meant to take place behind closed doors! #chupchupke — Deepa Sridhar #SwagWati (@deepa_05) February 19, 2021

And, when Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. #forwarded. pic.twitter.com/kUpXZEi2fi — Rajhanse (@rajhanse2) February 19, 2021

It's not funny but so sweet. — Zahira (@Zahirarahman20) February 20, 2021

What's so wrong with kissing. I think it was actually cute. — Monke (@GrimRea82711589) February 20, 2021

Its actually so sweet of her that she just wanted to express what she was feeling at the moment, not realising that he was on video. While she herself might be feeling a lil' embarrassed, the husband's reaction was typical indian - "kya kar rahi ho paagal?" Act of love gone awry! — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) February 21, 2021

This video should be stopped from sharing.. what happened happened but it should be stopped from happening again by re tweeting and embarrassing them!! And I would say he is lucky to have such loving wife. — Samit (@samitpadhy) February 19, 2021

She was just expressing sympathy when she heard GDP pic.twitter.com/oHfsiRmonD — Bonnie (@bonneyrajan) February 20, 2021

Hahhahahahhahahha.....seems its filmed! Kaun si biwi itne ache mizaz mein reheti h 🤣🤣 — CA Tilotama Vikram (@TilotamaG) February 19, 2021

That guy reacted in bad way. Probably he thought it will embraced him and he reacted in panic. If he ignores negativity of outsider than only he can react in better way. pic.twitter.com/dT995iTfkJ — Adi (@aditya0484) February 20, 2021

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

To be honest, we thought it was a cute gesture! What do you think?