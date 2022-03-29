So Wikipedia, yes, that website that allows you to find a bad out of context fact to use in the middle of an argument on a subject you know nothing about, was down for a bit. And as you might have imagined, the whole of internet lost its collective mind!
phd students right now... #wikipediadown pic.twitter.com/XMJp3Yr5I2— Gijs van Dam (@gijswijs) March 29, 2022
wIKIPEDIA IS DOWN MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ovJEAH78EU— unfriendly black bi hottie (@nightoscphere) March 29, 2022
discord, spotify being down is fine. wikipedia being down is where i cross the line pic.twitter.com/sZhiLkQN81— BLUEBIRD LAKE 🎏🏁 (@bIuebirdIake) March 8, 2022
Wikipedia just went down, how am I supposed to find out useless information now :(— Max hates Mondays (@maxh8smondays) March 29, 2022
Oh my god Wikipedia is down I regret outsourcing my brain quick someone please tell me a fact about a film or a serial killer.— Elizabeth Flux (@ElizabethFlux) March 29, 2022
I didn't think this day would come, but erm, wikipedia is down?— Debasmita (@HitchhikerQ) March 29, 2022
Wikipedia is down. Now's your chance to get in an argument online and hear what the other person actually believes— capi (@BacchusWeeps) March 29, 2022
Wikipedia is down, which means I now have almost nothing to do at almost 3am— Liam Staub 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼🇵🇸🥑 (@StaubLiam) March 29, 2022
wikipedia is down? please i just want to read about the austro-hungarian empire pic.twitter.com/FNJrlgF6J8— brendon! 💙 (@queeniejake) March 29, 2022
wikipedia went down and i was doing homework COME BACK? pic.twitter.com/vp0U035pPN— ☆ (@byeumfull) March 29, 2022
Wikipedia was down for a second and I thought I was going to have to riot and loot— Yousef Ahmed (@JoefromOhio2) March 29, 2022
is wikipedia down or am I being punished specifically...........— Theresa Azemar 🇭🇹 (@theresaazemar) March 29, 2022
IS WIKIPEDIA DOWN pic.twitter.com/QDuMzSswv9— Coda ୧⍤⃝🍵 (@nishicoda) March 29, 2022
MFW Wikipedia down. How tf am I supposed to look at my niche hyperpop musician's third uncle now?— Water Enjoyer (@DarcoGoodo) March 29, 2022
Wikipedia being down is a sign I should stop reading about pirates and go to bed— Hugh Goggins 🧣 (@guiltypanacea) March 29, 2022
Wow, you guys really rely on Wikipedia. No wonder, the world is burning.