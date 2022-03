So Wikipedia, yes, that website that allows you to find a bad out of context fact to use in the middle of an argument on a subject you know nothing about, was down for a bit. And as you might have imagined, the whole of internet lost its collective mind!

wIKIPEDIA IS DOWN MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ovJEAH78EU β€” unfriendly black bi hottie (@nightoscphere) March 29, 2022

discord, spotify being down is fine. wikipedia being down is where i cross the line pic.twitter.com/sZhiLkQN81 β€” BLUEBIRD LAKE 🎏🏁 (@bIuebirdIake) March 8, 2022

Wikipedia just went down, how am I supposed to find out useless information now :( β€” Max hates Mondays (@maxh8smondays) March 29, 2022

Oh my god Wikipedia is down I regret outsourcing my brain quick someone please tell me a fact about a film or a serial killer. β€” Elizabeth Flux (@ElizabethFlux) March 29, 2022

I didn't think this day would come, but erm, wikipedia is down? β€” Debasmita (@HitchhikerQ) March 29, 2022

Wikipedia is down!!! PANIC!!! IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD!!!!!! — Purple Wyrm❀️ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@Purple_Wyrm) March 29, 2022

Wikipedia is down. Now's your chance to get in an argument online and hear what the other person actually believes β€” capi (@BacchusWeeps) March 29, 2022

Wikipedia is down, which means I now have almost nothing to do at almost 3am β€” Liam Staub πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡ΌπŸ‡΅πŸ‡ΈπŸ₯‘ (@StaubLiam) March 29, 2022

wikipedia is down? please i just want to read about the austro-hungarian empire pic.twitter.com/FNJrlgF6J8 β€” brendon! πŸ’™ (@queeniejake) March 29, 2022

wikipedia went down and i was doing homework COME BACK? pic.twitter.com/vp0U035pPN β€” β˜† (@byeumfull) March 29, 2022

Wikipedia was down for a second and I thought I was going to have to riot and loot β€” Yousef Ahmed (@JoefromOhio2) March 29, 2022

Good luck to them college students doing research papers last minute. @Wikipedia is down. pic.twitter.com/cMIEb4oIeY — Dovah Duck (@Dovah_Duck) March 29, 2022

is wikipedia down or am I being punished specifically........... β€” Theresa Azemar πŸ‡­πŸ‡Ή (@theresaazemar) March 29, 2022

MFW Wikipedia down. How tf am I supposed to look at my niche hyperpop musician's third uncle now? β€” Water Enjoyer (@DarcoGoodo) March 29, 2022

Wikipedia being down is a sign I should stop reading about pirates and go to bed β€” Hugh Goggins 🧣 (@guiltypanacea) March 29, 2022

Wow, you guys really rely on Wikipedia. No wonder, the world is burning.Β